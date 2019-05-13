This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 13 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's mad to think that handball has a greater right to play in Croke Park than I do'

Dara Ó Cinnéide’s GAA Eile looks at ladies football and camogie tonight.

By Emma Duffy Monday 13 May 2019, 6:23 PM
50 minutes ago 2,423 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4632946

THE LGFA AND Camogie Association are fully independent bodies, separate from the GAA but is it time for them to be welcomed into the fold?

That’s one of the questions Dara Ó Cinnéide asks on tonight’s episode of GAA Eile. Ladies football and camogie are under the microscope in this, the third episode of the four-part RTÉ series.

aoife murray Cork goalkeeper Aoife Murray speaking on GAA Eile. Source: RTÉ.

Attendances, support, players’ commitment and sacrifice are all looked at in greater detail with visits paid to the Mayo and Donegal football camps as well as to back-to-back All-Ireland camogie champions Cork — and there are plenty of voices heard throughout.

A fair chunk of time is spent in Peter Leahy’s Green and Red set-up where a controversial player walkout occurred last summer, and that’s discussed in greater detail with those at the centre of it.

One thing that’s really delved into is the fact that the LGFA and Camogie Association remain separate organisations and don’t fall under the GAA banner. Hurling, men’s Gaelic football, handball and rounders do.

“I’m not a member of the GAA,” 2018 Cork captain and goalkeeper Aoife Muray tells Ó Kerry legend Cinnéide.

“It’s mad to think that handball has a greater right to play in Croke Park than I have a right to play in Croke Park.

Source: RTÉ - IRELAND’S NATIONAL PUBLIC SERVICE MEDIA/YouTube

“I remember being moved off a pitch because U12 boys wanted to train, and we couldn’t play a camogie match. We couldn’t be annoyed about it because it’s not our grounds.

“They say GAA is the grassroots of who we are as a nation. We’ve done so much in this country for equality over the past number of years. To think that we are still treating men and women differently in our own national sport and our own national heritage…

“It’s actually mad when you say it out loud. Maybe the more people that say it out loud, the more ridiculous it might sound and we might actually push on and do something about it.”

“It’s odd, and it is because of the way things have evolved,” GAA director general Tom Ryan offers, as Ó Cinnéide explores the history of the organisations.

“I think that it probably is in all of our mutual interests that the three organisations are far more closely aligned, if not combined. Personally speaking, I’d like to see that happen.”

Peter Leahy talks to the team A good chunk of time is spent in Peter Leahy's Mayo camp tonight. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

LGFA president Marie Hickey and Camogie Association head Kathleen Woods both explain how a memorandum of agreement with the GAA has been signed, which is looking at different ways the associations could come under the one umbrella.

“If we were to start our games today, we all would be the one,” Woods adds.

“We’re moving there, we’re moving nicely, slowly and carefully because we probably only have one chance at this. To rush into it would be wrong.”

Win or lose, effort and endeavour should always be agknowledged. We’re all in this together, the episode concludes.

GAA Eile continues tonight at 8.30pm on RTÉ One.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie