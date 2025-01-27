Advertisement
The floodlights in Castlebar are out of action this weekend. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Storm damage forces GAA fixture changes, 11 games live on TV-streaming this week

The RTÉ cameras will show Armagh-Tyrone live on Saturday evening.
5.36pm, 27 Jan 2025

THE IMPACT OF Storm Éowyn has caused GAA fixture-makers into changes in next weekend’s inter-county league schedule.

The Division 1 football league tie between Mayo and Galway next Sunday has been moved to the earlier starting time of 2.30pm in Castlebar, due to issues caused by the storm. The venue’s floodlights will not be operational which resulted in the change to the throw-in time.

In Division 2 football, Louth will now take on Roscommon on Sunday afternoon in Drogheda at Intergral GAA grounds (formerly Gaelic Grounds), due to storm damage at the stadium in Ardee.

TG4 will broadcast the Mayo-Galway game live Sunday, along with the Kerry-Derry game at Celtic Park, which had already been switched to an earlier throw-in time of 12.30pm at Celtic Park due to the Bloody Sunday parade.

TG4 will have deferred TV coverage of the Kilkenny-Galway Division 1A hurling game on Sunday, while their Saturday night selection is the Division 1 football tie between Donegal and Dublin.

RTÉ 2 have the meeting of reigning All-Ireland champions Armagh against 2021 winners Tyrone, in their Division 1 football encounter on Saturday evening.

BBC have the Division 1B hurling game between Antrim and Westmeath on the iPlayer on Sunday afternoon.

rory-grugan-with-frank-burns-and-cormac-quinn Armagh's Rory Grugan with Tyrone's Frank Burns and Cormac Quinn. Lorcan Doherty / INPHO Lorcan Doherty / INPHO / INPHO

There are two ladies football league games on Bank Holiday Monday next as Meath play Mayo and Waterford face Kerry.

The midweek third-level GAA coverage sees the Sigerson Cup quarter-finals broadacst as TU Dublin play UL and DCU face TUS Midlands, while in the Fitzgibbon Cup, there is live coverage of MTU Cork and UCC.

