Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Thursday 25 November 2021
Advertisement

2022 GAA football championship provincial draws to take place this Saturday

The draws will be made live on RTÉ Radio 1.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 25 Nov 2021, 5:39 PM
36 minutes ago 465 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5612085

GAA COUNTY FOOTBALL sides will discover this Saturday who they will face in next year’s provincial championships.

pjimage (10) Dublin, Tyrone, Mayo and Kerry are the reigning provincial champions.

The draws will be made live on RTÉ Radio 1 for the 2022 action in Connacht, Leinster, Munster and Ulster.

They will be held on the Saturday Sport programme, presented by Joanne Cantwell and Des Cahill, while Kevin McStay and Oisin McConville will analyse the draw, which can be watched live on the RTÉ Radio website.

Following last month’s GAA Special Congress where Proposal B was defeated, there will be no revamp for the football championship format next year. 

The provincial championships are due to commence on the weekend of 16-17 April next year with the Munster and Leinster SFC finals provisionally down for Saturday 28 May, while the Connacht and Ulster SFC finals will take place on Sunday 29 May. 

Flash Sale
50% OFF

Use promo code: FLASH50 at checkout to access exclusive analysis, insight and debate for only €21.

Become a Member

Dublin have won the last 11 Leinster titles, while Kerry have lifted eight of the last nine crowns in Munster. Mayo will be attempting three-in-a-row in Connacht and All-Ireland kingpins Tyrone are also the title holders in Ulster.

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie