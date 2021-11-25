2022 GAA football championship provincial draws to take place this Saturday

GAA COUNTY FOOTBALL sides will discover this Saturday who they will face in next year’s provincial championships.

Dublin, Tyrone, Mayo and Kerry are the reigning provincial champions.

The draws will be made live on RTÉ Radio 1 for the 2022 action in Connacht, Leinster, Munster and Ulster.

They will be held on the Saturday Sport programme, presented by Joanne Cantwell and Des Cahill, while Kevin McStay and Oisin McConville will analyse the draw, which can be watched live on the RTÉ Radio website.

Following last month’s GAA Special Congress where Proposal B was defeated, there will be no revamp for the football championship format next year.

The provincial championships are due to commence on the weekend of 16-17 April next year with the Munster and Leinster SFC finals provisionally down for Saturday 28 May, while the Connacht and Ulster SFC finals will take place on Sunday 29 May.

Flash Sale

50% OFF Use promo code: FLASH50 at checkout to access exclusive analysis, insight and debate for only €21. Become a Member

Dublin have won the last 11 Leinster titles, while Kerry have lifted eight of the last nine crowns in Munster. Mayo will be attempting three-in-a-row in Connacht and All-Ireland kingpins Tyrone are also the title holders in Ulster.