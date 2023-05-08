GAA confirm fixtures for All-Ireland openers with Killarney and Salthill in spotlight

FITZGERALD STADIUM AND Pearse Stadium will host the glamour ties on the opening day of the new group format in the All-Ireland senior football championship.

The Killarney venue will host Kerry against Mayo at 3pm and the Salthill venue will be the setting for Galway against Tyrone at 5.15pm, both games on Saturday 20 May and set to be live-streamed on GAAGO.

The GAA announced the fixture details this afternoon and the same day will see Clare take on Donegal in Ennis, while the final group game on the opening weekend will see Sligo play Kildare on Markievicz Park on Sunday 21 May.

The GAA have also confirmed the fixtures for Round 2 of the Tailteann Cup with seven games on Saturday 20 May and one on Sunday 21 May.

Of the fixtures on the Saturday, Leitrim against Fermanagh will be covered on GAAGO.

Advertisement

The Sunday fixture involving Tipperary against Down in Semple Stadium will be the curtain-raiser for Tipperary against Limerick in the Munster senior hurling championship at the same venue.

Here are the fixture details in full.

All-Ireland senior football championship

Saturday 20 May

Group 1: Kerry v Mayo, Fitzgerald Stadium, 3pm – GAAGO.

Group 2: Galway v Tyrone, Pearse Stadium, 5.15pm – GAAGO.

Group 4: Clare v Donegal, Cusack Park, Ennis, 2pm.

Sunday 21 May

Group 3: Sligo v Kildare, Markievicz Park, 2.30pm.

James Crombie / INPHO Mayo's Stephen Coen and Kerry's Sean O'Shea. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Tailteann Cup

Saturday 20 May

Group 1

London v Cavan, McGovern Park, 2pm.

Laois v Offaly, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, 7pm.

Group 2

Waterford v Meath, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 6.30pm.

Group 3

Carlow v Limerick, Netwatch Cullen Park, 3pm.

Longford v Wicklow, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 5pm.

Group 4

Wexford v Antrim, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 5.30pm.

Leitrim v Fermanagh, Avant Money Páirc Seán MacDiarmada, 6pm – GAAGO.

Sunday 21 May

Group 2