BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 20°C Sunday 30 May 2021
Advertisement

Here's the pairings for the GAA football league semi-finals and relegation play-offs

The games will take place on the weekend of 12-13 June.

Fintan O'Toole
By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 30 May 2021, 5:27 PM
11 minutes ago 1,449 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5452671
Fans watching last night's game between Armagh and Donegal.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Fans watching last night's game between Armagh and Donegal.
Fans watching last night's game between Armagh and Donegal.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE PAIRINGS HAVE been confirmed for the 2021 GAA football league semi-finals and relegation play-offs aross the four divisions, after the last set of games in the round-robin series concluded today.

The games will take place on the weekend of 12-13 June with the dates, times and venues to be confirmed by the GAA’s CCCC tomorrow.

The semi-finals winners in Division 2-4 will be promoted while the losers of the relegation play-offs in Division 1-3 will be relegated.

The winners of the league semi-finals in each division will advance to the finals on the weekend of 19-20 June, provided there is no team involved that is playing championship on 26-27 June. If that is the case, there will be no league final played.

Division 1

Semi-finals

  • Donegal v Dublin
  • Tyrone v Kerry

Relegation

  • Armagh v Roscommon
  • Monaghan v Galway

Division 2

Semi-finals

  • Mayo v Clare
  • Meath v Kildare

Relegation

  • Down v Laois
  • Westmeath v Cork

Division 3

Semi-finals

  • Derry v Limerick 
  • Fermanagh v Offaly

Relegation

  • Cavan v Wicklow
  • Longford v Tipperary

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Division 4

Semi-finals

  • Antrim v Waterford
  • Louth v Carlow

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie