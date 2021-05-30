Here's the pairings for the GAA football league semi-finals and relegation play-offs

THE PAIRINGS HAVE been confirmed for the 2021 GAA football league semi-finals and relegation play-offs aross the four divisions, after the last set of games in the round-robin series concluded today.
The games will take place on the weekend of 12-13 June with the dates, times and venues to be confirmed by the GAA’s CCCC tomorrow.
The semi-finals winners in Division 2-4 will be promoted while the losers of the relegation play-offs in Division 1-3 will be relegated.
The winners of the league semi-finals in each division will advance to the finals on the weekend of 19-20 June, provided there is no team involved that is playing championship on 26-27 June. If that is the case, there will be no league final played.
Division 1
Semi-finals
- Donegal v Dublin
- Tyrone v Kerry
Relegation
- Armagh v Roscommon
- Monaghan v Galway
Division 2
Semi-finals
- Mayo v Clare
- Meath v Kildare
Relegation
- Down v Laois
- Westmeath v Cork
Division 3
Semi-finals
- Derry v Limerick
- Fermanagh v Offaly
Relegation
- Cavan v Wicklow
- Longford v Tipperary
Division 4
Semi-finals
- Antrim v Waterford
- Louth v Carlow
