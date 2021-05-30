Here's the pairings for the GAA football league semi-finals and relegation play-offs

THE PAIRINGS HAVE been confirmed for the 2021 GAA football league semi-finals and relegation play-offs aross the four divisions, after the last set of games in the round-robin series concluded today.

The games will take place on the weekend of 12-13 June with the dates, times and venues to be confirmed by the GAA’s CCCC tomorrow.

The semi-finals winners in Division 2-4 will be promoted while the losers of the relegation play-offs in Division 1-3 will be relegated.

The winners of the league semi-finals in each division will advance to the finals on the weekend of 19-20 June, provided there is no team involved that is playing championship on 26-27 June. If that is the case, there will be no league final played.

Division 1

Semi-finals

Donegal v Dublin

Tyrone v Kerry

Relegation

Armagh v Roscommon

Monaghan v Galway

Division 2

Semi-finals

Mayo v Clare

Meath v Kildare

Relegation

Down v Laois

Westmeath v Cork

Division 3

Semi-finals

Derry v Limerick

Fermanagh v Offaly

Relegation

Cavan v Wicklow

Longford v Tipperary

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Division 4

Semi-finals

Antrim v Waterford

Louth v Carlow

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!