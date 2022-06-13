Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Monday 13 June 2022
Kerry to face Mayo as All-Ireland football quarter-final draw made

The games will take place on the weekend of 25-26 June.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 13 Jun 2022, 8:47 AM
31 minutes ago 8,929 Views 9 Comments
Action from the 2019 Kerry-Mayo league final meeting.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Action from the 2019 Kerry-Mayo league final meeting.
Action from the 2019 Kerry-Mayo league final meeting.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

KERRY AGAINST MAYO is the standout tie after this morning’s draw for the All-Ireland football quarter-finals.

The other ties see that Dublin are paired against Cork, Galway will play Armagh and it’s Derry against Clare.

The weekend’s qualifier action saw Clare overcome Roscommon in thrilling fashion in Croke Park on Saturday, while Mayo later came from behind to take down Kildare.

Yesterday saw Cork getting the job done at home to Limerick and Armagh issued a statement win as they impressed against Donegal.

The venues and dates for the games will be confirmed later by the GAA’s CCCC with the four matches scheduled for the weekend of 25-26 June.

All-Ireland senior football quarter-finals

  • Galway v Armagh
  • Kerry v Mayo
  • Dublin v Cork
  • Derry v Clare

All-Ireland senior football semi-finals

  • Galway/Armagh v Derry/Clare
  • Kerry/Mayo v Dublin/Cork

