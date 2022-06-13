Kerry to face Mayo as All-Ireland football quarter-final draw made

KERRY AGAINST MAYO is the standout tie after this morning’s draw for the All-Ireland football quarter-finals.

The other ties see that Dublin are paired against Cork, Galway will play Armagh and it’s Derry against Clare.

The weekend’s qualifier action saw Clare overcome Roscommon in thrilling fashion in Croke Park on Saturday, while Mayo later came from behind to take down Kildare.

Yesterday saw Cork getting the job done at home to Limerick and Armagh issued a statement win as they impressed against Donegal.

The venues and dates for the games will be confirmed later by the GAA’s CCCC with the four matches scheduled for the weekend of 25-26 June.

All-Ireland senior football quarter-finals

Galway v Armagh

Kerry v Mayo

Dublin v Cork

Derry v Clare

All-Ireland senior football semi-finals

Galway/Armagh v Derry/Clare

Kerry/Mayo v Dublin/Cork

