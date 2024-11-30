Advertisement
Jim Gavin, chairman of the Football Review Committee, speaking at Saturday's Special Congress. James Lawlor/INPHO
Freespecial congress

GAA Special Congress passes all football rule changes for 2025 season

Delegates decisively back all rule changes proposed by the Football Review Committee.
1.14pm, 30 Nov 2024
GAELIC FOOTBALL IS set for a radical overhaul in 2025 after Saturday morning’s GAA Special Congress decisively backed all of the rule changes proposed by the Football Review Committee.

The vast majority of the 18 votes, covering a total of 49 motions, were passed with the support of more than 90% of delegates.

“This has given a resounding mandate for improvements in Gaelic Football,” GAA president Jarlath Burns said.

The FRC, chaired by former Dublin manager Jim Gavin, had put forward rule changes in seven core areas including:

  • Goals to be worth four points, with two points awarded for points kicked outside the 40-metre arc
  • 3/3 Rule: Both teams must keep at least three players inside each 65-yard line
  • Players who are fouled to be allowed to ‘solo and go’ in place of a free-kick
  • Kickouts must go beyond the 40-metre arc
  • Restricting passes to the goalkeeper, unless both players are inside the large rectangle or the goalkeeper is beyond the 65-yard line
  • Changes to the advanced mark rule
  • A one-v-one throw-in to start the game

All core rule changes passed comfortably with the advanced mark changes (88% in favour) the only change not to receive at least 90% support.

Supplementary rule changes proposed by the FRC and approved at Special Congress also included:

  • Tactical fouls and dissent to be penalised by moving the ball 50m forward
  • Deliberately preventing an opponent from taking a free to become a black card offence
  • Only the team captain or a nominated deputy to be allowed to speak to the referee
  • The use of a public clock and hooter, where available

Speaking on Saturday, Gavin said that the FRC’s work was “starting rather than finishing a journey”.

He said that “the ambition is that Gaelic Games will be the most enjoyable amateur games in the world to play and watch”.

The rule changes will come into effect on a trial basis for one year from 1 January 2025, and will apply to both club and inter-county competitions. Club competitions which began in 2024 and continue into 2025 will continue to be played under the current rules.

Special Congress voting results

  • Motion 1 (Enabling Motion): 93%
  • Motions 2-4 (1v1): 92%
  • Motions 5-12 (Kickouts): 95%
  • Motions 13-15 (Goalkeepers): 94%
  • Motions 16-18 (3/3): 96%
  • Motion 19 (Advanced Mark): 88%
  • Motions 20-22 (Scoring): 91%
  • Motions 23-25 (Delay Fouling): 85%
  • Motions 26-32 (Solo & Go): 96%
  • Motions 33 (Black Card): 94%
  • Motions 34-35 (Fouls): 97%
  • Motions 36 (Advantage): 92%
  • Motions 37-39 (Dissent): 93%
  • Motions 40-41 (Captain): 86% 
  • Motions 42-45 (Pitch Markings): 96%
  • Motions 46-47 (Public Clock & Hooter): 74%
  • Motion 48 (Line Umpires): 97.5%
  • Motion 49 (Crossing A Line): 96%
Author
