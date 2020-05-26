Fundraising underway for 22-month-old Monaghan girl as GAA community comes together once again

OVER THE PAST few weeks, we’ve witnessed the Gaelic games community come together time and time again to help those in need.

Teams across the length and breadth of the country have undertaken remarkable fundraising efforts, and huge sums of money have been raised for various different charities.

For one, the ‘Do It For Dan‘ campaign was a huge success, with over €2 million raised which means one-year-old Laois boy Dan Donoher will receive potentially life-saving treatment.

Now, another GAA family from a different part of the country are hoping to raise much-needed funds for their 22-month-old girl.

Milly’s Mini Marathon

Source: Magheracloone Mitchells.

Milly — a huge Monaghan and Magheracloone fan — fell seriously ill in early March, suffering heart failure. Within hours, she was transferred from Drogheda Hospital to Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

On St Patrick’s Day, Milly was brought to Newcastle’s Freeman Hospital in the United Kingdom. There, she underwent further tests and was diagnosed with a condition called Dilated Cardiomyopathy; a disease of the heart muscle. Milly is now awaiting a heart transplant and must stay in the UK until that time comes.

“Milly is our happy fun-loving typical 22-month-old little princess,” the everydayhero page reads. “She just loves anything to do with dolls and babies as well as dress up, playing with Peppa Pig, eating any chance she can.

She loves getting up to mischief with her big sister Molly. Milly especially loves football. Everyone that knows Milly will know that she does not miss a match. She is always on the sideline, cheering on her big brother Dylan and big sister Megan for Magheracloone and Monaghan.

“Most importantly, Milly has a beautiful and warm personality with some much love. She is headstrong and determined which now, more than ever, is standing to her.”

🚨Fundraiser Alert - We need you 🚨

Join us on the 7th June 2020 for this amazing cause! Please take a moment to watch this video and listen to Milly’s Story.

Please like 👍🏻 and share to spread the word 💕🏁@monaghangaa @NorthernSoundFM@AlanGunn2429 https://t.co/SxW22vj9Lq pic.twitter.com/y3yBk6O8eQ — Magheracloone GAA (@MitchellsGAA_) May 25, 2020

Heart Children Ireland, a charity which helps over 1,000 families in Ireland, has been tirelessly supporting Milly and her family, among many others — and without much of their usual funding through this pandemic, the Magheracloone men’s and ladies clubs are hoping to raise some money.

The plan is to collectively complete a 475km solo run — the distance between Milly’s home in Magheracloone and the hospital in Newcastle — on 7 June, wearing red to recoginse the Heart Children Ireland and Milly’s beautiful hair.

You can donate to Milly’s Mini Marathon here.

Going The Distance

Meanwhile, in Dublin last weekend, two clubs put their local rivalries to one side and went the distance — and much more — in a unique derby day duel.

Raheny — the home club of Brian Fenton and Brian Howard — and Jack McCaffrey’s Clontarf combined to cover over 70,000km in 12 hours in aid of St Francis Hospice, and raised over €100,000.

Members of both clubs walked, ran and swam, wearing club colours, and then logged their distance. In the end, Raheny covered the most ground — but it was about much more than that. Like it has been for every fundraiser across Ireland in recent times.

Donations can be made here until Sunday.

Turf-a-Thon

And — like in so many other counties — there was a lovely feel-good story from Offaly recently, as members of the Daingean GAA have been footing turf for vulnerable members of the community.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!