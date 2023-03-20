Five GAA games live on TV next weekend as hurling league semi-final fixtures confirmed

LIMERICK WILL TAKE on Tipperary next Saturday night at the Gaelic Grounds, while Cork will travel to meet Kilkenny on Sunday afternoon in Nowlan Park, after the Division 1 Allianz hurling league semi-final fixtures have been released.

Both games are live on TG4 with a 7.30pm throw-in time for Saturday night’s game and a 4pm throw-in for the Sunday afternoon match.

There are five games in total covered live on TV this weekend with Meath facing Cork in the ladies football league on Saturday, a repeat of the All-Ireland senior football final on Sunday as Kerry take on Galway, and the Division 2 promotion showdown between Dublin and Louth.

Saturday

Allianz Leagues

1pm: Wicklow v Donegal, Aughrim – Division 2B hurling semi-final.

2pm: Offaly v Kerry, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore – Division 2A hurling semi-final.

2pm: Armagh v Monaghan, Athletic Grounds, Division 3A hurling semi-final; Leitrim v Longford, Drumshanbo, Division 3B hurling semi-finla.

2pm: Westmeath v Laois, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles – Division 1 hurling relegation play-off - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

3.30pm: Longford v Antrim, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park – Division 3 football.

5.30pm: Wexford v Carlow, Chadwicks Wexford Park – Division 4 football.

7.30pm: Limerick v Tipperary, TUS Gaelic Grounds – Division 1 hurling semi-final - TG4.

Sunday