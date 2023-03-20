Advertisement
Ken Sutton/INPHO Cork's Ciaran Joyce and Kilkenny's Eoin Cody.
# Dates For Diary
Five GAA games live on TV next weekend as hurling league semi-final fixtures confirmed
Limerick face Tipperary on Saturday night in the Gaelic Grounds, while Kilkenny host Cork on Sunday afternoon in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
8 minutes ago

LIMERICK WILL TAKE on Tipperary next Saturday night at the Gaelic Grounds, while Cork will travel to meet Kilkenny on Sunday afternoon in Nowlan Park, after the Division 1 Allianz hurling league semi-final fixtures have been released.

Both games are live on TG4 with a 7.30pm throw-in time for Saturday night’s game and a 4pm throw-in for the Sunday afternoon match.

There are five games in total covered live on TV this weekend with Meath facing Cork in the ladies football league on Saturday, a repeat of the All-Ireland senior football final on Sunday as Kerry take on Galway, and the Division 2 promotion showdown between Dublin and Louth.

More to follow…

Saturday

Allianz Leagues

  • 1pm: Wicklow v Donegal, Aughrim – Division 2B hurling semi-final.
  • 2pm: Offaly v Kerry, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore – Division 2A hurling semi-final.
  • 2pm: Armagh v Monaghan, Athletic Grounds, Division 3A hurling semi-final; Leitrim v Longford, Drumshanbo, Division 3B hurling semi-finla.
  • 2pm: Westmeath v Laois, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles – Division 1 hurling relegation play-off - Spórt TG4 YouTube.
  • 3.30pm: Longford v Antrim, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park – Division 3 football.
  • 5.30pm: Wexford v Carlow, Chadwicks Wexford Park – Division 4 football.
  • 7.30pm: Limerick v Tipperary, TUS Gaelic Grounds – Division 1 hurling semi-final - TG4.

Sunday

