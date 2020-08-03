A head-shot, an open goal and the bizarre decider in the Clare SFC

YOU KNOW WHEN they say Championship matches can be decided by the bounce of a ball? We never really pictured that ball bouncing forcibly off a defender’s head, turning a free out into a heart-breaking, game-changing open goal.

The Clare SFC encounter between St Breckan’s and Cooraclare had already been entertaining enough by all accounts, there was no need for a devastating, funny-when-it’s-not-you twist at the end.

Cooraclare were down to 14 men with the scores level at 1-8 to 2-5 in the closing minutes. St Breckan’s seemed as though they made their advantage count by pretty conventional means when Jack Sheedy was put through on goal and rifled it in.

However, the whistle had already gone for a debatable throw ball and so the goalkeeper was not putting up much resistance to stop the shot. Instead, his mind was already darting ahead to the free out. And that’s where we can start the Benny Hill music.

The free out thumps against the head of a Cooraclare player and back into the waiting arms of Sheedy, who just needs to jink and roll the ball into the empty net.

2-8 to 2-5 and the whistle blew minutes later at a full-time score of 2-8 to 2-6.

A devastating bounce of the ball.