Four games live on TV-streaming in this week's GAA schedule
FOUR HURLING GAMES will be broadcast live next weekend as Round 6 of the Allianz Leagues takes place.
Hurling takes centre stage on TG4 with John Kiely’s Limerick team entertaining Galway on Saturday night.
Then on Sunday, the live games see Kilkenny face Tipperary, while Cork travel to take on Clare. Antrim play Laois in a match that is live on the TG4 app, with deferred coverage later on TV.
Most football counties have a break for the weekend, but there are two rearranged games involving Wexford, Wicklow, Sligo, and Clare following recent weather related postponements.
The Division 1A camogie league action also continues on Saturday.
Here’s the full list of coverage details and the other fixtures that are in store.
*****
Saturday 8 March
GAA Allianz Leagues
Division 1A Hurling
Galway's Conor Cooney and Limerick's Barry Nash. Evan Logan / INPHO Evan Logan / INPHO / INPHO
Division 1B Hurling
Division 2 Hurling
Division 3 Hurling
Division 4 Hurling
Division 4 Football
Camogie Leagues
Division 1A
*****
Sunday 9 March
GAA Allianz Leagues
Division 1A Hurling
Clare manager Brian Lohan Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
Division 1B Hurling
Division 2 Hurling
Division 3 Hurling
Division 3 Football
Dates For Diary GAA Hurling League