Advertisement
More Stories
Kilkenny's Martin Keoghan and Tipperary's Ronan Maher at an Allianz Hurling League media event today. Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE
FreeDates For Diary

Four games live on TV-streaming in this week's GAA schedule

Plenty for fans to look forward to.
6.36pm, 3 Mar 2025

FOUR HURLING GAMES will be broadcast live next weekend as Round 6 of the Allianz Leagues takes place.

Hurling takes centre stage on TG4 with John Kiely’s Limerick team entertaining Galway on Saturday night.

Then on Sunday, the live games see Kilkenny face Tipperary, while Cork travel to take on Clare. Antrim play Laois in a match that is live on the TG4 app, with deferred coverage later on TV.

Most football counties have a break for the weekend, but there are two rearranged games involving Wexford, Wicklow, Sligo, and Clare following recent weather related postponements.

The Division 1A camogie league action also continues on Saturday.

Here’s the full list of coverage details and the other fixtures that are in store.

*****

Saturday 8 March

GAA Allianz Leagues

Division 1A Hurling 

  • Limerick v Galway, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 7.30pm - TG4.

conor-cooney-and-barry-nash Galway's Conor Cooney and Limerick's Barry Nash. Evan Logan / INPHO Evan Logan / INPHO / INPHO

Division 1B Hurling 

  • Dublin v Carlow, Parnell Park, 6pm.

Division 2 Hurling 

  • Kildare v Tyrone, Cedral St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, 3pm.
  • Derry v Meath, Celtic Park, 4pm.

Division 3 Hurling 

  • London v Sligo, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 1pm.
  • Roscommon v Cavan, King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon, 2pm.

Division 4 Hurling 

  • Louth v Longford, Páirc Naomh Bríd, Dowdallshill, 2pm.
  • Monaghan v Lancashire, Grattan Park, Inniskeen, 2pm.
  • Fermanagh v Leitrim, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 2pm.

Division 4 Football

  • Wexford v Wicklow, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 6pm.

Camogie Leagues

Division 1A

  • Dublin v Waterford, Venue TBC, 2pm.
  • Cork v Kilkenny, Venue TBC, 2pm.
  • Galway v Tipperary, Venue TBC, 2pm.

*****

Sunday 9 March

GAA Allianz Leagues

Division 1A Hurling

  • Kilkenny v Tipperary, UPMC Nowlan Park, 1.15pm - TG4.
  • Clare v Cork, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, 3.15pm – TG4.

brian-lohan Clare manager Brian Lohan Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Division 1B Hurling

  • Antrim v Laois, Ballycastle, 1pm - TG4 player & app (TV deferred).
  • Westmeath v Waterford, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2pm. 

Division 2 Hurling

  • Kerry v Down, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 1pm.

Division 3 Hurling

  • Armagh v Mayo, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 1pm.

Division 3 Football

  • Sligo v Clare, Markievicz Park, 1.30pm.
Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie