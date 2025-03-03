Four games live on TV-streaming in this week's GAA schedule

FOUR HURLING GAMES will be broadcast live next weekend as Round 6 of the Allianz Leagues takes place.

Hurling takes centre stage on TG4 with John Kiely’s Limerick team entertaining Galway on Saturday night.

Then on Sunday, the live games see Kilkenny face Tipperary, while Cork travel to take on Clare. Antrim play Laois in a match that is live on the TG4 app, with deferred coverage later on TV.

Most football counties have a break for the weekend, but there are two rearranged games involving Wexford, Wicklow, Sligo, and Clare following recent weather related postponements.

The Division 1A camogie league action also continues on Saturday.

Here’s the full list of coverage details and the other fixtures that are in store.

Saturday 8 March

GAA Allianz Leagues

Division 1A Hurling

Limerick v Galway, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 7.30pm - TG4.

Division 1B Hurling

Dublin v Carlow, Parnell Park, 6pm.

Division 2 Hurling

Kildare v Tyrone, Cedral St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, 3pm.

Derry v Meath, Celtic Park, 4pm.

Division 3 Hurling

London v Sligo, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 1pm.

Roscommon v Cavan, King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon, 2pm.

Division 4 Hurling

Louth v Longford, Páirc Naomh Bríd, Dowdallshill, 2pm.

Monaghan v Lancashire, Grattan Park, Inniskeen, 2pm.

Fermanagh v Leitrim, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 2pm.

Division 4 Football

Wexford v Wicklow, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 6pm.

Camogie Leagues

Division 1A

Dublin v Waterford, Venue TBC, 2pm.

Cork v Kilkenny, Venue TBC, 2pm.

Galway v Tipperary, Venue TBC, 2pm.

Sunday 9 March

GAA Allianz Leagues

Division 1A Hurling

Kilkenny v Tipperary, UPMC Nowlan Park, 1.15pm - TG4.

Clare v Cork, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, 3.15pm – TG4.

Division 1B Hurling

Antrim v Laois, Ballycastle, 1pm - TG4 player & app (TV deferred).

Westmeath v Waterford, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2pm.

Division 2 Hurling

Kerry v Down, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 1pm.

Division 3 Hurling

Armagh v Mayo, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 1pm.

Division 3 Football