Weather causes havoc with GAA fixture list as 3 hurling league games postponed

No action in Páirc Uí Rinn, Walsh Park and Wexford Park today.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 3 Mar 2019, 1:56 PM
59 minutes ago 8,672 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4521876

HEAVY RAIN IN the southern part of the country has resulted in postponements to three fixtures today in the hurling league and will cause changes to the schedule for the knockout stages over the next month.

A view of Pairc Ui Rinn after the game was postponed The waterlogged pitch in Páirc Uí Rinn this afternoon. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

In Division 1A, the game between Cork and Tipperary in Páirc Uí Rinn has been postponed along with the Wexford and Kilkenny match in Innovate Wexford Park.

And in Division 1B, a waterlogged pitch was also the reason for the game in Walsh Park between Waterford and Galway not getting the go ahead.

A general view of Walsh Park after the game being abandoned before throw in The match at Walsh Park was postponed before throw-in. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

The decision was made by referees in all three cases that the matches could not take place after pitch inspections were held prior to the planned 2pm throw-in times.

Spectators arrive at the ground in the rain Fans at Wexford Park will head home without a game today. Source: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

There has been no confirmation of the re-fixtures yet but the postponements will have a knock-on impact on the schedule for the rest of the hurling league with today’s Round 5 games meant to determine the quarter-final pairings for next Sunday afternoon.

The semi-finals had been pencilled in for Saturday 16 March and the final for Sunday 24 March but that is all now set to change.

