Weather causes havoc with GAA fixture list as 3 hurling league games postponed

HEAVY RAIN IN the southern part of the country has resulted in postponements to three fixtures today in the hurling league and will cause changes to the schedule for the knockout stages over the next month.
In Division 1A, the game between Cork and Tipperary in Páirc Uí Rinn has been postponed along with the Wexford and Kilkenny match in Innovate Wexford Park.
And in Division 1B, a waterlogged pitch was also the reason for the game in Walsh Park between Waterford and Galway not getting the go ahead.
The decision was made by referees in all three cases that the matches could not take place after pitch inspections were held prior to the planned 2pm throw-in times.
There has been no confirmation of the re-fixtures yet but the postponements will have a knock-on impact on the schedule for the rest of the hurling league with today’s Round 5 games meant to determine the quarter-final pairings for next Sunday afternoon.
The semi-finals had been pencilled in for Saturday 16 March and the final for Sunday 24 March but that is all now set to change.
