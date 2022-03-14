Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Monday 14 March 2022
Advertisement

6 players from Galway as 8 counties feature in Rising Stars Hurling Team of the Year

Fitzgibbon Cup winners UL have six players selected.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 14 Mar 2022, 5:24 PM
34 minutes ago 1,053 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5710829
UL players celebrate their Fitzgibbon Cup final win.
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO
UL players celebrate their Fitzgibbon Cup final win.
UL players celebrate their Fitzgibbon Cup final win.
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

THERE’S A STRONG Galway contingent in this year’s Hurling Team of the Year selection, awarded after the recent Fitzgibbon Cup and Ryan Cup finals.

Six Galway players are included, the same number as champions UL. Beaten finalists NUIG have four players included, with beaten Fitzgibbon Cup semi-finalists GMIT and IT Carlow having two representatives each.

Kerry’s Fionán Mackessy is included, from the Ryan Cup winning MTU Kerry side. Limerick star Cian Lynch, Waterford goalscoring hero Mikey Kiely and Tipperary’s brilliant defender Bryan O’Mara are some of the main names in the selection.

Galway, Laois, Tipperary, Kilkenny, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford and Clare are the counties with players honoured.

The equivalent football awards will be unveiled on Monday 21 March with the Rising Star Hurling and Football Player of the Year announced on 4 April.

2022 Electric Ireland HE GAA Rising Stars Hurling Team of the Year

  • 1. Darach Fahy – GMIT – Ardrahan, Galway.
  • 2. Podge Delaney – IT Carlow – The Harps, Laois.
  • 3. TJ Brennan – UL – Clarinbridge, Galway.
  • 4. Jack Fitzpatrick – NUIG – Killimordaly, Galway.
  • 5. Cianán Fahy – GMIT – Ardrahan, Galway.
  • 6. Bryan O Mara – UL – Holycross/Ballycahill, Tipperary.
  • 7. Niall Brassil – IT Carlow – James Stephens, Kilkenny.
  • 8. Ciaran Connolly – UL – Loughmore/Casteleiney, Tipperary.
  • 9. Fionán Mackessy – MTU Kerry – St Brendan’s, Kerry.
  • 10. Cian Lynch – NUIG – Patrickswell, Limerick.
  • 11. Gearóid O’Connor – UL – Moyne/Templetuohy, Tipperary.
  • 12. John Fleming – NUIG – Meelick Eyrecourt, Galway.
  • 13. Mikey Kiely – UL – Abbeyside/Ballinacourty, Waterford.
  • 14. Mark Rodgers – UL – Scariff, Clare.
  • 15. Evan Niland – NUIG – Clarinbridge, Galway.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie