6 players from Galway as 8 counties feature in Rising Stars Hurling Team of the Year

THERE’S A STRONG Galway contingent in this year’s Hurling Team of the Year selection, awarded after the recent Fitzgibbon Cup and Ryan Cup finals.

Six Galway players are included, the same number as champions UL. Beaten finalists NUIG have four players included, with beaten Fitzgibbon Cup semi-finalists GMIT and IT Carlow having two representatives each.

Kerry’s Fionán Mackessy is included, from the Ryan Cup winning MTU Kerry side. Limerick star Cian Lynch, Waterford goalscoring hero Mikey Kiely and Tipperary’s brilliant defender Bryan O’Mara are some of the main names in the selection.

Galway, Laois, Tipperary, Kilkenny, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford and Clare are the counties with players honoured.

The equivalent football awards will be unveiled on Monday 21 March with the Rising Star Hurling and Football Player of the Year announced on 4 April.

2022 Electric Ireland HE GAA Rising Stars Hurling Team of the Year

1. Darach Fahy – GMIT – Ardrahan, Galway.

2. Podge Delaney – IT Carlow – The Harps, Laois.

3. TJ Brennan – UL – Clarinbridge, Galway.

4. Jack Fitzpatrick – NUIG – Killimordaly, Galway.

5. Cianán Fahy – GMIT – Ardrahan, Galway.

6. Bryan O Mara – UL – Holycross/Ballycahill, Tipperary.

7. Niall Brassil – IT Carlow – James Stephens, Kilkenny.

8. Ciaran Connolly – UL – Loughmore/Casteleiney, Tipperary.

9. Fionán Mackessy – MTU Kerry – St Brendan’s, Kerry.

10. Cian Lynch – NUIG – Patrickswell, Limerick.

11. Gearóid O’Connor – UL – Moyne/Templetuohy, Tipperary.

12. John Fleming – NUIG – Meelick Eyrecourt, Galway.

13. Mikey Kiely – UL – Abbeyside/Ballinacourty, Waterford.

14. Mark Rodgers – UL – Scariff, Clare.

15. Evan Niland – NUIG – Clarinbridge, Galway.

