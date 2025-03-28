Defending Munster and All Ireland minors Tipperary beaten in first round of Munster

DEFENDING ALL IRELAND CHAMPIONS Tipperary fell to a defeat in the first round of the Munster minor hurling championship, when they were edged out by two points against Waterford, 0-19 to 0-17, in FBD Semple Stadium this evening.

James Woodlock’s players will have a chance to atone given the nature of the competition but will rue the fact they were on level scores, 0-15 apiece, with seven minutes left on the clock.

Cork got off to a good start to add to the general upbeat mood around the county when they ran up the impressive tally of 2-25 against Limerick, who hit 0-21 in reply at the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick.

Advertisement

Cormac Deane top-scored with 1-4, with Ruairi Donovan adding the other major.

There were two games played in round two of the Connacht minor football championship, earlier in the afternoon.

There were five points to spare between Mayo and Leitrim in Ballina, the home side winning 0-15 to 0-10.

Leitrim delivered a spirited performance here, with a Jack Moolick free cutting the gap to two points with just seven minutes left on the clock.

However, that just spurred Mayo on to hit the last three scores, with Finn Ó Cinnseala in good form.

At Tuam Stadium, Roscommon recorded a significant win over a Galway team that did themselves no favours with their wayward finishing.

Once the game settled into a pattern Galway appeared to have the upper hand and in Darragh Costello a full-forward who carried threat, not least when he hit the crossbar early on when going for goal.

However, a red card just prior to the break for Cillian O’Toole left Roscommon with a numerical advantage that Shane Moran’s men used to their advantage.