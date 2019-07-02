This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Armagh, Galway and Waterford stars join summer exodus Stateside

Jarlath Og Burns, Conor Whelan and Austin Gleeson all had their sanctions approved within the last few days.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 2 Jul 2019, 2:13 PM
28 minutes ago 1,382 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4706362

ARMAGH’S SEASON CONCLUDED at the weekend with a narrow one-point defeat to Mayo and promising midfielder Jarlath Og Burns will spend the rest of the summer playing football in the US.

pjimage (2) Conro Whelan, Jarlath Og Burns and Austin Gleeson.

Burns, who shone during an impressive rookie campaign with the Orchard, had his sanction approved to join Chicago side John McBrides just before the 1 July deadline. Fellow Armagh panellist Jason Duffy joins Burns at the Windy City outfit.

Early summer exits from the championship gives inter-county players the chance to link up with clubs teams in the States. It’s an opportunity a number of hurlers from Galway and Waterford have availed of after their campaigns prematurely ended in June.

Four Galway squad members have had sanctions signed off by Croke Park in recent days, with star forward Conor Whelan joining Boston club Father Tom Burkes. His Tribe team-mates Brian Concannon, Sean Loftus and Thomas Monaghan will link up with San Francisco club Naomh Padraig.

Waterford’s Austin Gleeson, Jack Prendergast and Callum Lyons have all headed to New York to join the Tipperary club, while Offaly’s Oisin Kelly will line out with Tipperary in San Francisco.

Cian Hanley and Johnny Heaney Cian Hanley in action against Galway in the 2018 Connacht SFC. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

On the football front, former AFL player Cian Hanley – who stepped away from the Mayo panel recently – completed a move to join Boston club Galway in the past week. Barry McHugh, who started the 2018 Connacht final for Galway, has pitched up in Chicago with Wolfe Tones.

Ex-Kerry forward Barry John Keane has been a late addition to the Donegal Boston squad, where he’ll be joined by Ray Connellan (Westmeath) and Mark Bradley (Tyrone).

Keane’s former county team-mates Fionn Fitzgerald and Daithi Casey will be playing ball with New York club Kerry. 

Meanwhile, Caolan Mooney is the latest inter-county star to join London intermediate champions Neasden Gaels. Jamie Clarke and Connaire Harrison have been high-profile additions for the English side in recent weeks.

Harrison’s Down team-mate Mooney, who spent time on the books of Aussie Rules club Collingwood, saw his transfer to Neasden completed last Friday.

