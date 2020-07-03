This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
GAA prepared to punish teams who break inter-county training rules

County boards are encouraged to report any teams who train ahead of 14 September start date.

By The42 Team Friday 3 Jul 2020, 8:40 PM
Sanctions: Horan and Ryan (file photo).
Image: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO
Image: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

THE GAA WILL punish teams who return to inter-county training before the agreed start date on 14 September.

President John Horan had previously indicated that there would be no official sanctions for county sides who jump the gun and resume training during the ‘club-only’ window of the return to play roadmap.

But RTÉ Sport’s Damian Lawlor reports that Croke Park officials hardened their stance in a call with county board officials earlier on Friday.

County boards are now encouraged to report any teams who are in breach of the rules so that the Association can consider disciplinary action.

Speaking last week, Director-General Tom Ryan said that the Association was relying on county teams showing “restraint and personal responsibility” in adhering to the timelines set out.

“It hasn’t been a summer for penalties and sanctions,” Ryan said.

He added: “We’ll be asking people to abide by them because they’re the right thing to do. If there’s a second stage required in terms of sanctions of rules, penalties and so on yeah of course we’ll look at that.”

