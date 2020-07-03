GAA prepared to punish teams who break inter-county training rules

THE GAA WILL punish teams who return to inter-county training before the agreed start date on 14 September.

President John Horan had previously indicated that there would be no official sanctions for county sides who jump the gun and resume training during the ‘club-only’ window of the return to play roadmap.

But RTÉ Sport’s Damian Lawlor reports that Croke Park officials hardened their stance in a call with county board officials earlier on Friday.

County boards are now encouraged to report any teams who are in breach of the rules so that the Association can consider disciplinary action.

Speaking last week, Director-General Tom Ryan said that the Association was relying on county teams showing “restraint and personal responsibility” in adhering to the timelines set out.

“It hasn’t been a summer for penalties and sanctions,” Ryan said.

He added: “We’ll be asking people to abide by them because they’re the right thing to do. If there’s a second stage required in terms of sanctions of rules, penalties and so on yeah of course we’ll look at that.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!