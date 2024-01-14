Galway and Wexford advance to Walsh Cup semi-finals as holders Cork reach McGrath Cup final

THE GALWAY HURLERS booked their place in the Walsh Cup semi-final against Dublin after a 21-point victory over Laois while Cork will look to defend their McGrath Cup title after progressing to the final.

Declan McLoughlin helped himself to a hat-trick while Alex Connaire hit the net twice and Jason Flynn also struck for a goal for the ravenous Tribesmen. Stephen Maher and Aaron Dunphy supplied the two goals for Laois but Henry Shefflin’s side were convincing winners throughout the tie.

Their upcoming semi-final opponents Dublin were also emphatic victors today as they had 14 points to spare at the end of their meeting with Antrim. Diarmuid Ó Dúlaing top scored for the Dubs with 1-5 while Paul Crummey chipped in with 1-3 for Dublin who finished the day with 14 different scorers.

Despite the heavy defeat on the scoreline, Antrim still managed to finish the contest with 1-20, their goal coming from Rian McMullan who posted 1-9.

In the other Walsh Cup encounter, Wexford got the Keith Rossiter era off the mark with a big win over Carlow as they look forward to a semi-final outing against Kilkenny.

Lee Chin had a productive afternoon, hitting 2-7 — including a penalty — while Damien Reck and substitute Cian Byrne combined with three points apiece.

Marty Kavanagh scored 0-11 for Carlow but the Joe McDonagh Cup champions were outgunned by Wexford’s three goals.

There were two McGrath Cup games down for decision, with Tipperary edging out Limerick while holders Cork were too strong for Waterford as they progress to the final with Kerry.

Chris Óg Jones, who came on at half-time, impressed with 1-4 for the Rebels while Eoghan McSweeney added five points from play. Cork will now welcome Kerry to Páirc Uí Rinn next Friday night for the McGrath Cup decider.

In the Munster Hurling League, Tipperary scored a comfortable win over Kerry. Gearóid O’Connor converted a penalty for Liam Cahill’s side in the second half after the Kingdom scored a goal through Dan Goggin to level the sides heading into half-time. But Tipperary gradually took control in the second half to put the result beyond doubt.

Munster Hurling League

Tipperary 1-28 Kerry 1-14

McGrath Cup

Tipperary 1-11 Limerick 0-10

Cork 1-20 Waterford 0-6

Walsh Cup

Wexford 3-20 Carlow 0-19

Antrim 1-20 Dublin 2-31

Galway 6-29 Laois 2-20

