Tony Kelly stars as Ballyea and Kilmaley secure Clare SHC semi-final spots

Clare SHC Quarter-Finals

Ballyea 2-13 Clonlara 0-16

Kilmaley 1-21 Sixmilebridge 1-08

Kerry Senior Club Championship Semi-Final

Na Gaeil 2-9 Rathmore 0-16

****

TONY KELLY PLAYED a key role for Ballyea as they booked their place in the semi-finals of the Clare SHC while Kilmaley also advanced after overcoming last year’s county finalists Sixmilebridge.

The 2021 and 2022 winners Ballyea were in quarter-final action against 2023 champions Clonlara, who held a 0-9 to 0-6 lead at half-time.

Points from Michael Collins and Dylan McMahon extended Clonlara’s lead in the second half to four points before Ballyea struck back with a quickfire 1-1. Morgan Garry provided the goal on 47 minutes before Tony Kelly converted a free to make it 1-8 to 0-11.

Kelly added their second goal three minutes later with a brilliant piece of individual play. After collecting the ball out near the sideline, he brought possession forward along the endline at pace before drilling his shot to the net to give Ballyea a four-point advantage.

Cathal O’Connell and Collins responded with points for Clonlara to reduce the gap to two points before Aidan Moriarty levelled matters with a crucial point in the 55th minute.

But Ballyea held on to advance as Kelly added three more frees while Clonlara were also denied a goal.

Kilmaley enjoyed a more comprehensive victory over Sixmilebridge, winning by 13 points to reach the final four of the competition.

A Tom O’Rourke goal after 22 minutes gave Kilmaley a six-point lead and they were 1-11 to 0-4 in front by the break.

Sixmilebridge found the net in the second half through a Davy Kennedy effort on 45 minutes to leave last year’s finalists trailing by 10 points. But Sixmilebridge couldn’t curtail the difference as Kilmaley march on.

Two more quarter-final ties follow tomorrow in the Clare SHC as Clooney-Quin take on Feakle in Cusack Park at 3pm before Éire Óg Ennis and Inagh Kilnamona face off at the same venue at 5pm.

Clutch 🥶



Jack Sheehan scores the winner for @nagaeilgaa to put them through to their first @Kerry_Official Petroleum SFC Final



Watch the @Kerry_Official Petroleum SFC LIVE on #ClubberTV ➡ https://t.co/yMkMTpFmTc 🔗 pic.twitter.com/GrRgvChyCG — Clubber (@clubber) September 6, 2025

In the Kerry senior club championship, Na Gaeil advanced to the final after a tense battle to stun Rathmore.

First-half goals from Ciaran Collins and John Moynihan gave Rathmore a four-point lead after just 16 minutes. Fionn Murphy added another point shortly after to put them five ahead.

A Jack Barry two-point free gave Na Gaeil a spark while two Dara Devine frees cut the gap again as Rathmore held a slender 2-2 to 0-7 lead at half-time.

Rathmore were four points clear shortly after the restart as Alan Dineen nailed a two-pointer while Collins also split the posts. Na Gaeil continued to battle and were back on level terms after goalkeeper Conor Bohane scored a two-point free to leave the scoreline reading 2-6 to 0-12 after 47 minutes.

Na Gaeil then went two points ahead after scores from Darragh Reen and Diarmuid O’Connor before the Rathmore — and Kerry — goalkeeper Shane Ryan raised an orange flag to nab the equaliser.

It was Na Gaeil who would have the final say however, as Jack Sheehan kicked the winning point to seal their place in the decider.

The other semi-final in the Kerry senior club championship takes place tomorrow as defending champions Dr Crokes face Kenmare Shamrocks at 3.30pm.

Elsewhere, in the Galway SHC, last year’s finalists Capptaggle were knocked out of the competition following a 1-18 to 0-18 defeat to Sarsfields with Kevin Cooney scoring the decisive goal.