Galway, Kerry and Wexford schools celebrate GAA senior provincial final wins

Results

Connacht senior A football final

St Jarlath’s (Tuam) 3-6 St Colman’s (Claremorris) 0-9

Munster Corn Uí Mhuirí senior A football final

St Brendan’s (Killarney) 0-17 Tralee CBS 0-12

Leinster Corn Uí Dhúill senior A hurling final

Good Counsel (New Ross) 1-22 Dublin South Schools 0-14

Advertisement

*****

GALWAY’S ST JARLATH’S, Kerry’s St Brendan’s and Wexford’s Good Counsel all celebrated provincial schools senior title wins this afternoon.

The Munster final in Fitzgerald Stadium went the way of St Brendan’s in a clash against local rivals Tralee CBS, triumphing 0-17 to 0-12.

It was a familiar Munster final pairing, the third time in five seasons the Kerry superpowers had met in a decider. Tralee CBS won the last decider played in 2020, their first in 13 years, while St Brendan’s had last claimed the silverware in 2017.

The Leinster final in Nowlan Park was the first since 2001 without a Kilkenny-based side as Wexford’s Good Counsel faced Dublin South Schools.

New Ross side Good Counsel, who had a few Kilkenny club players in their ranks, proved too strong with their 1-22 to 0-14 success, Danny Glennon scored the only goal of the game.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Good Counsel were chasing a first win since 2009, while the last victors from the capital were Dublin North in 2018.

In Connacht the traditional force of St Jarlath’s Tuam are back on top, winning their first senior football crown since 2012, as they defeated St Colman’s by 3-6 to 0-9.

More to follow…