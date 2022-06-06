GAA confirm next weekend's senior fixtures with Croke Park to host two football qualifiers

Croke Park will host two games next Saturday.

THE GAA HAVE confirmed the fixture details for next weekend’s senior football and hurling championship games.

Roscommon, Clare, Kildare and Mayo will all be in action in Croke Park next Saturday in a double-header of Round 2 qualifiers.

Sunday will see Donegal face Armagh in Clones, while Cork will host Limerick in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, home advantage coming into play for that fixture due to a home & away arrangement between the counties.

The preliminary hurling quarter-finals in Belfast and Tralee are also down for next Saturday, while details have also been released for the minor football quarter-finals and the upcoming Tailteann Cup semi-finals.

Here is the full list of fixtures:

Saturday 11 June

All-Ireland senior hurling preliminary quarter-finals

Kerry v Wexford, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 2pm

Antrim v Cork, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 2pm.

All-Ireland senior football championship Round 2

Roscommon v Clare, Croke Park, 3.45pm – Sky Sports.

Mayo v Kildare, Croke Park, 6pm – Sky Sports.

All-Ireland minor football quarter-finals

Tyrone v Kerry, Portlaoise, 4pm.

Cork v Derry, Portlaoise, 6pm.

Sunday 12 June

All-Ireland senior football championship Round 2

Cork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 1.30pm – RTÉ

Armagh v Donegal, Clones, 4pm – RTÉ

All-Ireland minor football quarter-finals

Winner Galway/Mayo v Kildare, Tullamore.

Runner-Up Galway/Mayo v Dublin, Tullamore.

Sunday 19 June

Tailteann Cup semi-finals

Sligo v Cavan, Croke Park, 1.45pm – RTÉ.