GAA confirm next weekend's senior fixtures with Croke Park to host two football qualifiers

THE GAA HAVE confirmed the fixture details for next weekend’s senior football and hurling championship games.
Roscommon, Clare, Kildare and Mayo will all be in action in Croke Park next Saturday in a double-header of Round 2 qualifiers.
Sunday will see Donegal face Armagh in Clones, while Cork will host Limerick in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, home advantage coming into play for that fixture due to a home & away arrangement between the counties.
The preliminary hurling quarter-finals in Belfast and Tralee are also down for next Saturday, while details have also been released for the minor football quarter-finals and the upcoming Tailteann Cup semi-finals.
Here is the full list of fixtures:
Saturday 11 June
All-Ireland senior hurling preliminary quarter-finals
- Kerry v Wexford, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 2pm
- Antrim v Cork, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 2pm.
All-Ireland senior football championship Round 2
- Roscommon v Clare, Croke Park, 3.45pm – Sky Sports.
- Mayo v Kildare, Croke Park, 6pm – Sky Sports.
All-Ireland minor football quarter-finals
- Tyrone v Kerry, Portlaoise, 4pm.
- Cork v Derry, Portlaoise, 6pm.
Sunday 12 June
All-Ireland senior football championship Round 2
- Cork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 1.30pm – RTÉ
- Armagh v Donegal, Clones, 4pm – RTÉ
All-Ireland minor football quarter-finals
- Winner Galway/Mayo v Kildare, Tullamore.
- Runner-Up Galway/Mayo v Dublin, Tullamore.
Sunday 19 June
Tailteann Cup semi-finals
- Sligo v Cavan, Croke Park, 1.45pm – RTÉ.
- Westmeath v Offaly, Croke Park, 4pm – RTÉ.
