Dublin: 15°C Monday 6 June 2022
GAA confirm next weekend's senior fixtures with Croke Park to host two football qualifiers

Roscommon, Clare, Mayo and Kildare are heading to Croke Park on Saturday.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 6 Jun 2022, 2:14 PM
Croke Park will host two games next Saturday.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO

THE GAA HAVE confirmed the fixture details for next weekend’s senior football and hurling championship games.

Roscommon, Clare, Kildare and Mayo will all be in action in Croke Park next Saturday in a double-header of Round 2 qualifiers.

Sunday will see Donegal face Armagh in Clones, while Cork will host Limerick in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, home advantage coming into play for that fixture due to a home & away arrangement between the counties.

The preliminary hurling quarter-finals in Belfast and Tralee are also down for next Saturday, while details have also been released for the minor football quarter-finals and the upcoming Tailteann Cup semi-finals.

Here is the full list of fixtures:

Saturday 11 June

All-Ireland senior hurling preliminary quarter-finals

  • Kerry v Wexford, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 2pm
  • Antrim v Cork, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 2pm.

All-Ireland senior football championship Round 2

  • Roscommon v Clare, Croke Park, 3.45pm – Sky Sports.
  • Mayo v Kildare, Croke Park, 6pm – Sky Sports.

All-Ireland minor football quarter-finals

  • Tyrone v Kerry, Portlaoise, 4pm.
  • Cork v Derry, Portlaoise, 6pm.

Sunday 12 June

All-Ireland senior football championship Round 2

  • Cork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 1.30pm – RTÉ
  • Armagh v Donegal, Clones, 4pm – RTÉ

All-Ireland minor football quarter-finals

  • Winner Galway/Mayo v Kildare, Tullamore.
  • Runner-Up Galway/Mayo v Dublin, Tullamore.

Sunday 19 June

Tailteann Cup semi-finals

  • Sligo v Cavan, Croke Park, 1.45pm – RTÉ.
  • Westmeath v Offaly, Croke Park, 4pm – RTÉ.

