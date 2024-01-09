Queen's edge frantic finale against DCU in Sigerson opener; Kilkenny hurlers put five past Carlow

Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup Round 1

Queen’s University 1-10 DCU DÉ 2-6

University of Galway 1-10 TU Dublin 2-8

MTU Cork 2-9 Maynooth University 4-11

Dioralyte Walsh Cup Round 2

Carlow 0-9 Kilkenny 5-22

LUKE DONNELLY CONVERTED a last-gasp free to give Queen’s University a one-point win over DCU Dochas Éireann in a frantic finale to their Sigerson Cup Round 1 clash in Belfast.

With the sides level at 0-9 to 1-6 as the game ticked into injury time, Donnelly’s 61st-minute goal looked to have secured the points for Conor Deegan’s men.

But from the kickout, DCU marched straight back down the pitch and Mathew Costello punched a dropping ball to the net for an unlikely equaliser.

There was still time for one last Queen’s attack, leaving Tyrone youngster Donnelly to tap over a free to get their campaign off to a winning start.

Late Late Drama at Queens - Part One..



See Luke Donnelly score an injury-time goal which looked like a certain winner in tonight's Sigerson Cup game against DCU



— GAA Higher Education (@HigherEdGAA) January 9, 2024

Late Late Drama at Queens - Part TWO..



See Matthew Costello reply with another injury-time goal to equalise for DCU in tonight's Sigerson Cup game against Queen's



— GAA Higher Education (@HigherEdGAA) January 9, 2024

Elsewhere on the opening night of the competition, goals from Mayo’s Cian Hanley and Dublin’s Killian McGinnis proved decisive as TU Dublin beat University of Galway by a point, 2-8 to 1-10.

Meanwhile in Cork, Maynooth University fired 4-11 as they ran out eight-point winners against MTU Cork.

In Tuesday evening’s refixed Walsh Cup game, Derek Lyng’s Kilkenny got their year off to a blistering start with a five-star show against Carlow.

Goals from Billy Ryan, Liam Blanchfield, Eoin Guilfoyle, Ted Dunne and Denis Walsh helped the Cats cruise to a 28-point win, 5-22 to 0-9.