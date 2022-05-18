GAA confirm dates and venues for Tailteann Cup Round 1 fixtures

THE GAA HAVE confirmed the fixture details for Round 1 of the Tailteann Cup on the weekend of 28-29 May.

The four games in the northern section of the new football championship will take place on Saturday 28 May.

There will be live-streaming coverage on the GAAGO service for the game between Leitrim and Antrim.

The three matches in the southern section will then take place on the Sunday afternoon, 29 May.

This weekend’s two preliminary round games, Wicklow against Waterford on Saturday and Wexford against Offaly on Sunday, will determine the last pairing in the southern section for Round 1.

Extra-time will be played if necessary in the seven matches with a winner required on the day.

Here’s the list of games in store:

Tailteann Cup Round 1 Fixtures

Saturday 28 May

(Northern Section)

Cavan v Down, Kingspan Breffni, 2pm.

Leitrim v Antrim, Avant Money Páirc Sean MacDiarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon, 2pm – (GAAGO).

Longford v Fermanagh, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 5.30pm.

Sligo v London, Markievicz Park, 6pm.

Sunday 29 May

(Southern Section)

Carlow v Tipperary, Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow, 2pm.

Laois v Westmeath, MW Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 2pm

Wexford/Offaly v Wicklow/Waterford, Venue TBC, 2pm.

