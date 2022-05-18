Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 18 May 2022
Advertisement

GAA confirm dates and venues for Tailteann Cup Round 1 fixtures

The matches will be held on the weekend of 28-29 May.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 18 May 2022, 1:40 PM
54 minutes ago 1,421 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5767351
Leitrim, Cavan and Tipperary.
Image: INPHO
Leitrim, Cavan and Tipperary.
Leitrim, Cavan and Tipperary.
Image: INPHO

THE GAA HAVE confirmed the fixture details for Round 1 of the Tailteann Cup on the weekend of 28-29 May.

The four games in the northern section of the new football championship will take place on Saturday 28 May.

There will be live-streaming coverage on the GAAGO service for the game between Leitrim and Antrim.

The three matches in the southern section will then take place on the Sunday afternoon, 29 May.

This weekend’s two preliminary round games, Wicklow against Waterford on Saturday and Wexford against Offaly on Sunday, will determine the last pairing in the southern section for Round 1.

Extra-time will be played if necessary in the seven matches with a winner required on the day.

Here’s the list of games in store:

Tailteann Cup Round 1 Fixtures

Saturday 28 May

(Northern Section)

  • Cavan v Down, Kingspan Breffni, 2pm.
  • Leitrim v Antrim, Avant Money Páirc Sean MacDiarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon, 2pm – (GAAGO).
  • Longford v Fermanagh, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 5.30pm.
  • Sligo v London, Markievicz Park, 6pm.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Sunday 29 May

(Southern Section)

  • Carlow v Tipperary, Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow, 2pm.
  • Laois v Westmeath, MW Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 2pm
  • Wexford/Offaly v Wicklow/Waterford, Venue TBC, 2pm.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie