Kilkenny missing key men for Leinster SHC clash with Galway

KILKENNY BOSS DEREK Lyng has made four changes to his team for Sunday’s Leinster SHC clash with Galway in Pearse Stadium.

Eoin Cody misses out with an ankle injury that could see him sidelined for the remainder of Kilkenny’s Leinster round-robin series.

Adrian Mullen is also unavailable after sustaining a groin injury in last weekend’s 5-30 to 0-13 win against Antrim. Goalkeeper Eoin Murphy suffered a head injury in the same game and also misses the Galway clash, as does Mike Carey.

Aidan Tallis takes Murphy’s place between the sticks, while defender Tommy Walsh and forwards Billy Ryan and Owen Wall also come into the side.

Galway named their team yesterday.

Elsewhere, Clare manager Brian Lohan has named the same starting 15 which lined out against Limerick last weekend for Sunday’s Munster SHC meeting with Cork, meaning Tony Kelly once again starts on the bench.

Limerick have made one change to the team that started against Clare for their round two Munster SHC meeting with Tipperary.

Sean Finn is named to start in the Limerick full-back line, with Mike Casey missing after he picked up an injury in Ennis. Peter Casey also returns to the panel after returning from suspension.

John Kiely has released his Limerick team and match panel for this Sundays Munster Senior Hurling Championship round 2 game v Tipperary. pic.twitter.com/LngVPhMAWk — Limerick GAA (@LimerickCLG) April 26, 2024

The Dublin footballers will welcome back Brian Fenton for their Leinster SFC semi-final meeting with Offaly on Sunday.

Fenton missed Dublin’s defeat of Meath after receiving a red card in the National League final defeat to Derry.

The Raheny man is named in the Dublin midfield as Séan Bugler drops to the bench in what is the only change to the starting 15 that lined out against Meath.

Kilkenny

1. Aidan Tallis (Lisdowney)

2. Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels), 3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels), 4. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)

5. David Blanchfield (Bennetsbridge), 6. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels – captain), 7. Shane Murphy (Glenmore)

8. Cian Kenny (James Stephens), 9. Richie Reid (Shamrocks Ballyhale)

10. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan), 11. John Donnelly (Thomastown), 12. Tom Phelan (Conahy Shamrocks)

13. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan), 14. TJ Reid (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 15 Owen Wall (O’Loughlin Gaels)

Clare

1. Eibhear Quilligan (Feakle)

2. Adam Hogan (Feakle), 3. Conor Cleary (Kilmaley), 4. Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones)

5. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), 6. John Conlon (Clonlara), 7. David McInerney (Tulla)

8. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona), 9. Darragh Lohan (Wolfe Tones)

10. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge), 11. Mark Rodgers (Scariff), 12. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin)

13. Aidan McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona), 14. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg), 15. David Reidy (Eire Óg Ennis)

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff), 3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. Declan Hannon (Adare) – capt, 7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)

8. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), 9. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora/Manister)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patricks), 11. David Reidy (Dromin/Athlacca), 12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh/Castlemahon), 15. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

Dublin

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells)

2. Seán MacMahon (Raheny), 3 Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala), 4. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna)

5. Brian Howard (Raheny), 6. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 7. Cian Murphy (Thomas Davis)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny), 9. Tom Lahiff (St Judes)

10. Ross McGarry (Ballyboden St Endas), 11. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock), 12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge St)

13. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes), 14. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala). 15 Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St Endas)