Dublin and Donegal unveil teams for this evening's Division 1 football league semi-final

DUBLIN AND DONEGAL have both shown their hand ahead of this evening’s Division 1 Allianz National Football League semi-final at Cavan’s Kingspan Breffni Park [throw-in 7.15pm, live on TG4].

The six-in-a-row All-Ireland champions make three changes for the last-four clash, with Evan Comerford, Robert McDaid and James McCarthy starting ahead of Michael Shiel, Eric Lowndes and Peader Ó Cofaigh Byrne.

Dublin come into this one fresh after their win over Galway two weeks ago, having also bet Roscommon and drawn with Kerry — who face Tyrone in the other semi-final — in their campaign so far.

Donegal, meanwhile, shuffle the pack, having drawn with Armagh and Monaghan, and beaten Tyrone thus far. Should they win tonight, though, they can’t play in the final due to their Ulster championship preliminary round clash against Down on 27 June.

As expected, Declan Bonner is taking no chances, with the injury-hit crew of Michael Murphy, Jamie Brennan, Andrew McClean and Paul Brennan all absent from the squad. Eoghan Ban Gallagher, Hugh McFadden, Peadar Mogan and Niall O’Donnell — regular starters in recent games — are on the bench.

Neil McGee returns to the full-back position after recent injury struggles, while Odhrán MacNiallais is in from the start for the first time this year. There’s a first competitive senior start for Conor O’Donnell in the half-forward line, after impressing of late.

Switching to hurling, Dublin and Wexford have also unveiled their teams for this afternoon’s league clash at Chadwicks Wexford Park (throw-in 3pm, live on GAA GO).

Mattie Kenny makes three changes to his Sky Blues, with Seán Brennan, Liam Rushe and Rian McBride coming in for Alan Nolan, Paddy Smyth and James Madden, for their final league outing against the Yellowbellies, who also shake things up as Davy Fitzgerald serves his two-match ban.

Roscommon football boss Anthony Cunningham has also named his team to face Armagh in tomorrow’s Allianz Football League relegation play-off.

All teams released this morning are listed below.

Dublin footballers (v Donegal)

Evan Comerford;

Michael Fitzsimons, David Byrne, Seán McMahon;

Eoin Murchan, Jonny Cooper, Robert McDaid;

Brian Fenton, James McCarthy;

Brian Howard, Con O’Callaghan, Niall Scully;

Colm Basquel, Ciaran Kilkenny, Cormac Costello.

Donegal footballers (v Dublin)

Shaun Patton;

Stephen McMenamin, Neil McGee, Brendan McCole;

Ryan McHugh, Caolan Ward; Daire Ó Baoill;

Caolan McGonagle, Jason Magee;

Ciaran Thompson, Odhrán Mac Niallais, Conor O’Donnell;

Patrick McBreart, Michael Langan, Eoghan McGettigan.

Dublin hurlers (v Wexford)

Seán Brennan;

Andrew Dunphy, Eoghan O’Donnell, Cian O’Callaghan;

Daire Gray, Liam Rushe, Conor Burke;

Riain McBride, Donal Burke;

Danny Sutcliffe, Chris Crummey, Mark Schutte;

Cian Boland, Ronan Hayes, Eamon Dillon.

Wexford hurlers (v Dublin)

Mark Fanning;

Shane Reck, Liam Ryan, Simon Donohue;

Gavin Bailey, Joe O’Connor, Shaun Murphy;

Liam Og McGovern, Diarmuid O’Kefffe;

Aidan Nolan, Conor McDonald, Paul Morris;

Mikie Dwyer, Conor Devitt, Kevin Foley.

Roscommon footballers (v Armagh)

Colm Lavin;

David Murray, Conor Daly, Brian Stack;

Ronan Daly, Conor Hussey, Richard Hughes;

Enda Smith, Tadhg O’Rourke;

Niall Kilroy, Ciaran Murtagh, Shane Killoran;

Diarmuid Murtagh, Donie Smith, Conor Cox.