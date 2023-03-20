Champions UCC lead the way in GAA third-level football team of the year

SIX PLAYERS FROM Sigerson Cup champions UCC have been named in the 2023 Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Stars Football Team of the Year.

Runners-up UL have five representatives in the team, while there’s two a-piece from semi-finalists DCU DÉ and TU Dublin.

Dylan Foley, Daniel O’Mahony, Shane Merritt, Mark Cronin, Cathail O’Mahony (all Cork) and Ruairí Murphy (Kerry) make up the UCC contingent, the Cork university landing the Sigerson Cup after defeating UL in extra-time last month.

The county breakdown of the third-level football team of the year is as follows: six from Cork, two from both Mayo and Clare and lone representatives hailing from Kerry, Meath, Wexford, Offaly and Leitrim.

The Higher Education Awards Ceremony is due to take place on Monday, 3 April, with Sigerson and Fitzgibbon stars to be honoured and Player of the Year in both codes announced.

2023 Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Stars Football Team of the Year

1. Dylan Foley – UCC, Éire Óg, Cork

2. Páraic Hughes – DCU DÉ, Kilanerin, Wexford, 3. Daniel O’Mahony – UCC, Knocknagree, Cork, 4. Jack Coyne – UL, Ballyhaunis, Mayo

5. Cian Hanley – TU Dublin, Ballaghaderreen, Mayo, 6. Darragh Cashman – UL, Millstreet, Cork, 7. Shane Merritt – UCC, Mallow, Cork

8. Bill Carroll – DCU DÉ, Cappincur, Offaly, 9.Paul Keaney – UL, St. Mary’s Kiltoghert, Leitrim

10. Emmet Mc Mahon – UL, Kildysart, Clare, 11. Ruairí Murphy – UCC, Listry, Kerry, 12. Mark Cronin – UCC, Nemo Rangers, Cork

13. Cathail O’Mahony – UCC, Mitchelstown, Cork, 14. Darragh Campion – TU Dublin, Skryne, Meath, 15. Ciaran Downes – UL, Kilmihil, Clare.

