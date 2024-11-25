Advertisement
More Stories
Croke Park hosts two Leinster senior finals next Saturday. James Crombie/INPHO
FreeTune in

5 GAA club senior provincial club finals live on TV next weekend

Plenty for GAA fans to enjoy this weekend.
6.16pm, 25 Nov 2024
182

FIVE SENIOR PROVINCIAL finals will be broadcast live next weekend as the GAA club championships reach a crucial stage.

The Leinster finals on Saturday are covered live with the football game pitting Louth’s St Mary’s Ardee against Dublin’s Cuala on RTÉ Player, followed by the hurling showdown involving Dublin’s Na Fianna and Offaly’s Kilcormac-Killoughey.

Then on Sunday there are three finals on TG4, with the Connacht football tie first up as Roscommon’s Padraig Pearses play Sligo’s Coolera-Strandhill. That’s followed by the Munster hurling decider between Waterford’s Ballygunner and Cork’s Sarsfields, and the Ulster hurling final sees Down’s Portaferry play Derry’s Slaughtneil.

It’s also a key weekend at the All-Ireland final semi-final stage in the camogie and ladies football club championships, along with provincial finals at other grades.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Saturday 30 November

Leinster senior football final

  • St Mary’s Ardee (Louth) v Cuala (Dublin), Croke Park, 5.40pm - RTÉ Player.

Leinster senior hurling final

  • Na Fianna (Dublin) v Kilcormac-Killoughey (Offaly), Croke Park, 7.40pm - RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player.

Munster intermediate hurling final

  • Watergrasshill (Cork) v Cashel King Cormacs (Tipperary), TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, 6pm - Clubber.

Munster junior hurling final

  • Russell Rovers (Cork) v Kilrossanty (Waterford), Páirc Uí Rinn, 1pm  - Clubber.

Connacht junior football final

  • An Cheathrú Rua (Galway) v Ballymote Round Towers (Sligo), Tuam Stadium, 1.30pm.

Leinster junior hurling semi-final

  • St Fechin’s (Louth) v Castletown Liam Mellows (Wexford), Gaelic Grounds, Drogheda, 1.30pm.

Ulster intermediate hurling final

  • Carey Faughs (Antrim) v Swatragh (Derry), Loughgiel Shamrocks, 1pm.

All-Ireland ladies football semi-finals

Senior

  • Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) v Castleisland Desmonds (Kerry), Páirc de Búrca, Stillorgan, 2pm.

Intermediate

  • Mullahoran (Cavan) v Bennekenny/Tinryland (Carlow), Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 2.30pm.

Junior

  • Coolera-Strandhill (Sligo) v Mungret St Paul’s (Limerick), Coolera-Strandhill GAA, 1.30pm.

All-Ireland camogie junior semi-finals

  • Granemore (Armagh) v Oran (Roscommon), Ballyshannon, Donegal, 1.30pm.
  • Modeligo (Waterford) v Knockananna (Wicklow), Rathdowney, Laois, 1.30pm.

Sunday 1 December

Connacht senior football final

  • Coolera-Strandhill (Sligo) v Padraig Pearses (Roscommon), Markievicz Park, 1.15pm – TG4.

Munster senior hurling final

  • Ballygunner (Waterford) v Sarsfields (Cork), FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 3.15pm - TG4.

Ulster senior hurling final

  • Portaferry (Down) v Slaughtneil (Derry), BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 5pm - TG4.

Leinster intermediate hurling final

  • Rathnure St Anne’s (Wexford) v Lisdowney (Kilkenny), Chadwicks Wexford Park, 1.30pm.

Leinster intermediate football final

  • Naomh Mearnóg (Dublin) v Caragh (Kildare), Parnell Park, 1.30pm.

Leinster junior football final

  • Dunsany (Meath) v Ballinagar (Offaly), Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 1.30pm.

Ulster junior hurling twinning final

  • Ballinascreen (Derry) v Father Murphy’s (London), Owenbeg, 1pm.

All-Ireland ladies football semi-final

Senior

  • Clann Éireann (Armagh) v Kilkerrin-Clonberne (Galway), Clann Éireann GAA, Armagh, 2.30pm.

Intermediate

  • Annaghdown (Galway) v O’Donovan Rossa (Cork), Annaghdown GAA, 1pm.

Junior

  • Na Dúnaibh (Donegal) v Kilcock (Kildare), Na Dúnaibh GAA, Letterkenny, Donegal, 1pm.

All-Ireland camogie semi-finals

Senior

  • Sarsfields (Galway) v Loughgiel Shamrocks (Antrim), Kingspan Breffni, 2pm.
  • St Vincent’s (Dublin) v Truagh Clonlara (Clare), Walsh Park, Waterford, 1pm.

Intermediate

  • Ahascragh Caltra (Galway) v Eglish (Tyrone), Kinnegad, 2pm.
  • Clanmaurice (Kerry) v St Brigid’s (Laois), Galtee Rovers GAA, Tipperary, 2pm.
Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie