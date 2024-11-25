5 GAA club senior provincial club finals live on TV next weekend

FIVE SENIOR PROVINCIAL finals will be broadcast live next weekend as the GAA club championships reach a crucial stage.
The Leinster finals on Saturday are covered live with the football game pitting Louth’s St Mary’s Ardee against Dublin’s Cuala on RTÉ Player, followed by the hurling showdown involving Dublin’s Na Fianna and Offaly’s Kilcormac-Killoughey.
Then on Sunday there are three finals on TG4, with the Connacht football tie first up as Roscommon’s Padraig Pearses play Sligo’s Coolera-Strandhill. That’s followed by the Munster hurling decider between Waterford’s Ballygunner and Cork’s Sarsfields, and the Ulster hurling final sees Down’s Portaferry play Derry’s Slaughtneil.
It’s also a key weekend at the All-Ireland final semi-final stage in the camogie and ladies football club championships, along with provincial finals at other grades.
Here’s the full list of what’s in store:
Saturday 30 November
Leinster senior football final
St Mary’s Ardee (Louth) v Cuala (Dublin), Croke Park, 5.40pm - RTÉ Player.
Leinster senior hurling final
Na Fianna (Dublin) v Kilcormac-Killoughey (Offaly), Croke Park, 7.40pm - RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player.
Munster intermediate hurling final
Watergrasshill (Cork) v Cashel King Cormacs (Tipperary), TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, 6pm - Clubber.
Munster junior hurling final
Russell Rovers (Cork) v Kilrossanty (Waterford), Páirc Uí Rinn, 1pm - Clubber.
Connacht junior football final
An Cheathrú Rua (Galway) v Ballymote Round Towers (Sligo), Tuam Stadium, 1.30pm.
Advertisement
Leinster junior hurling semi-final
St Fechin’s (Louth) v Castletown Liam Mellows (Wexford), Gaelic Grounds, Drogheda, 1.30pm.
Ulster intermediate hurling final
Carey Faughs (Antrim) v Swatragh (Derry), Loughgiel Shamrocks, 1pm.
All-Ireland ladies football semi-finals
Senior
Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) v Castleisland Desmonds (Kerry), Páirc de Búrca, Stillorgan, 2pm.
Intermediate
Mullahoran (Cavan) v Bennekenny/Tinryland (Carlow), Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 2.30pm.
Junior
Coolera-Strandhill (Sligo) v Mungret St Paul’s (Limerick), Coolera-Strandhill GAA, 1.30pm.
All-Ireland camogie junior semi-finals
Granemore (Armagh) v Oran (Roscommon), Ballyshannon, Donegal, 1.30pm.
Modeligo (Waterford) v Knockananna (Wicklow), Rathdowney, Laois, 1.30pm.
Sunday 1 December
Connacht senior football final
Coolera-Strandhill (Sligo) v Padraig Pearses (Roscommon), Markievicz Park, 1.15pm – TG4.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
5 GAA club senior provincial club finals live on TV next weekend
FIVE SENIOR PROVINCIAL finals will be broadcast live next weekend as the GAA club championships reach a crucial stage.
The Leinster finals on Saturday are covered live with the football game pitting Louth’s St Mary’s Ardee against Dublin’s Cuala on RTÉ Player, followed by the hurling showdown involving Dublin’s Na Fianna and Offaly’s Kilcormac-Killoughey.
Then on Sunday there are three finals on TG4, with the Connacht football tie first up as Roscommon’s Padraig Pearses play Sligo’s Coolera-Strandhill. That’s followed by the Munster hurling decider between Waterford’s Ballygunner and Cork’s Sarsfields, and the Ulster hurling final sees Down’s Portaferry play Derry’s Slaughtneil.
It’s also a key weekend at the All-Ireland final semi-final stage in the camogie and ladies football club championships, along with provincial finals at other grades.
Here’s the full list of what’s in store:
Saturday 30 November
Leinster senior football final
Leinster senior hurling final
Munster intermediate hurling final
Munster junior hurling final
Connacht junior football final
Leinster junior hurling semi-final
Ulster intermediate hurling final
All-Ireland ladies football semi-finals
Senior
Intermediate
Junior
All-Ireland camogie junior semi-finals
Sunday 1 December
Connacht senior football final
Munster senior hurling final
Ulster senior hurling final
Leinster intermediate hurling final
Leinster intermediate football final
Leinster junior football final
Ulster junior hurling twinning final
All-Ireland ladies football semi-final
Senior
Intermediate
Junior
All-Ireland camogie semi-finals
Senior
Intermediate
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Camogie GAA Gaelic Football Hurling Ladies Football Leinster Munster Tune in TV