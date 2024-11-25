5 GAA club senior provincial club finals live on TV next weekend

FIVE SENIOR PROVINCIAL finals will be broadcast live next weekend as the GAA club championships reach a crucial stage.

The Leinster finals on Saturday are covered live with the football game pitting Louth’s St Mary’s Ardee against Dublin’s Cuala on RTÉ Player, followed by the hurling showdown involving Dublin’s Na Fianna and Offaly’s Kilcormac-Killoughey.

Then on Sunday there are three finals on TG4, with the Connacht football tie first up as Roscommon’s Padraig Pearses play Sligo’s Coolera-Strandhill. That’s followed by the Munster hurling decider between Waterford’s Ballygunner and Cork’s Sarsfields, and the Ulster hurling final sees Down’s Portaferry play Derry’s Slaughtneil.



It’s also a key weekend at the All-Ireland final semi-final stage in the camogie and ladies football club championships, along with provincial finals at other grades.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Saturday 30 November

Leinster senior football final

St Mary’s Ardee (Louth) v Cuala (Dublin), Croke Park, 5.40pm - RTÉ Player.

Leinster senior hurling final

Na Fianna (Dublin) v Kilcormac-Killoughey (Offaly), Croke Park, 7.40pm - RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player.

Munster intermediate hurling final

Watergrasshill (Cork) v Cashel King Cormacs (Tipperary), TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, 6pm - Clubber.

Munster junior hurling final

Russell Rovers (Cork) v Kilrossanty (Waterford), Páirc Uí Rinn, 1pm - Clubber.

Connacht junior football final

An Cheathrú Rua (Galway) v Ballymote Round Towers (Sligo), Tuam Stadium, 1.30pm.

Leinster junior hurling semi-final

St Fechin’s (Louth) v Castletown Liam Mellows (Wexford), Gaelic Grounds, Drogheda, 1.30pm.

Ulster intermediate hurling final

Carey Faughs (Antrim) v Swatragh (Derry), Loughgiel Shamrocks, 1pm.

All-Ireland ladies football semi-finals

Senior

Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) v Castleisland Desmonds (Kerry), Páirc de Búrca, Stillorgan, 2pm.

Intermediate

Mullahoran (Cavan) v Bennekenny/Tinryland (Carlow), Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 2.30pm.

Junior

Coolera-Strandhill (Sligo) v Mungret St Paul’s (Limerick), Coolera-Strandhill GAA, 1.30pm.

All-Ireland camogie junior semi-finals

Granemore (Armagh) v Oran (Roscommon), Ballyshannon, Donegal, 1.30pm.

Modeligo (Waterford) v Knockananna (Wicklow), Rathdowney, Laois, 1.30pm.

Sunday 1 December

Connacht senior football final

Coolera-Strandhill (Sligo) v Padraig Pearses (Roscommon), Markievicz Park, 1.15pm – TG4.



Munster senior hurling final

Ballygunner (Waterford) v Sarsfields (Cork), FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 3.15pm - TG4.

Ulster senior hurling final

Portaferry (Down) v Slaughtneil (Derry), BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 5pm - TG4.

Leinster intermediate hurling final

Rathnure St Anne’s (Wexford) v Lisdowney (Kilkenny), Chadwicks Wexford Park, 1.30pm.

Leinster intermediate football final

Naomh Mearnóg (Dublin) v Caragh (Kildare), Parnell Park, 1.30pm.

Leinster junior football final

Dunsany (Meath) v Ballinagar (Offaly), Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 1.30pm.

Ulster junior hurling twinning final

Ballinascreen (Derry) v Father Murphy’s (London), Owenbeg, 1pm.

All-Ireland ladies football semi-final

Senior

Clann Éireann (Armagh) v Kilkerrin-Clonberne (Galway), Clann Éireann GAA, Armagh, 2.30pm.

Intermediate

Annaghdown (Galway) v O’Donovan Rossa (Cork), Annaghdown GAA, 1pm.

Junior

Na Dúnaibh (Donegal) v Kilcock (Kildare), Na Dúnaibh GAA, Letterkenny, Donegal, 1pm.

All-Ireland camogie semi-finals

Senior

Sarsfields (Galway) v Loughgiel Shamrocks (Antrim), Kingspan Breffni, 2pm.

St Vincent’s (Dublin) v Truagh Clonlara (Clare), Walsh Park, Waterford, 1pm.

Intermediate