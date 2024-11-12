Munster and Ulster hurling semi-finals live on TV in key GAA club weekend

THREE GAA senior club hurling semi-finals will be televised live as part of next weekend’s action.
On Saturday night, the RTÉ cameras are live from Armagh for the Ulster semi-final between reigning champions Cushendall and Slaughtneil at 7.15pm.
Then on Sunday afternoon, TG4 have two Munster hurling semi-finals live.
First up at 1.15pm it’s title holders Ballygunner from Waterford playing Tipperary’s Loughmore-Castleiney in Walsh Park, and then at 3.15pm in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, it’s the meeting of Sarsfields, representing Cork following divisional team Imokilly’s triumph, and Clare winners Feakle.
Aside from those televised games, there are also four Leinster senior hurling quarter-finals down for decision on Sunday, while there are two Connacht senior football semi-finals.
The rescheduled Ulster quarter-final between Erne Gaels and Scotstown is down for decision on Saturday evening.
Aside from those televised games, there are also four Leinster senior hurling quarter-finals down for decision on Sunday, while there are two Connacht senior football semi-finals.
The rescheduled Ulster quarter-final between Erne Gaels and Scotstown is down for decision on Saturday evening.
Here’s the full list of what’s in store:
Saturday 16 November
Ulster SHC semi-final
Ulster SFC quarter-final
Sunday 17 November
Munster SHC club semi-finals
Leinster SHC quarter-finals
Connacht SFC semi-finals
