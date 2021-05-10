Here are the GAA matches that will be live on TV this weekend as football returns

INTER-COUNTY GAA is well and truly back, with football joining hurling on this weekend’s schedule.

Kerry's Paul Geaney being tackled by Galway duo Sean Mulkerrin and Johnny Heaney last year. Source: Keith Wiseman/INPHO

The Allianz Hurling Leagues are up and running after a busy weekend of action, as we now prepare for the return of the football editions this coming Saturday and Sunday.

Six live matches will grace our TV screens.

Eir Sport are showing three on Saturday — the football clashes of Kerry and Galway (Division 1 South, 3pm), and Cork and Kildare (Division 2 South, 3.30pm), before the Division 1A evening hurling showdown between Tipperary and Cork at 7.30pm. That one is also live on RTÉ, with Tyrone-Donegal (Division 1 North) too free-to-air on TG4 at 5pm.

On Sunday, it’s all eyes on the Irish language broadcaster’s coverage as six-in-a-row All-Ireland champions Dublin kick off their 2021 season against Roscommon (Division 1 South, 1.45pm), while Galway and Limerick gear up for a mouth-watering Division 1A hurling clash at 3.45pm. Both games are live on TV, with the all-Ulster football meeting of Monaghan and Armagh (Division 1 North, 2pm) available to watch on the app.

It’s understood that all of the other Division 1 to 4 football matches that aren’t being televised will be available on GAA Go, along with the full Division 1 hurling programme.

The Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues are also due to commence this weekend, with ladies football’s Lidl National Leagues kicking off on the weekend of 22/23.

