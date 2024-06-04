Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Kikenny's Eoin Cody and Dublin's Danny Sutcliffe. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Tune in

7 GAA games live on TV and streaming - this week's schedule

Plenty for fans to enjoy this week.
2.12pm, 4 Jun 2024
1.1k
0

THERE ARE SEVEN games covered live across the GAA championships in next weekend’s action.

RTÉ have the finals of the Leinster senior hurling championship, Kilkenny against Dublin, and the Joe McDonagh Cup, Offaly against Laois, both live on Saturday, while they are also televising Sunday’s Munster decider between Limerick and Clare.

GAAGO have two Tailteann Cup preliminary quarter-finals with Leitrim facing Wicklow on Saturday evening, while Laois host New York early on Sunday afternoon.

The All-Ireland senior ladies football championship is also in the spotlight with TG4 showing two games on Sunday as Donegal face Kerry and Dublin meet Mayo. 

Here’s the full list of what’s in store.

Saturday

Leinster senior hurling final

  • Dublin v Kilkenny, Croke Park, 6pm - RTÉ 2.

Joe McDonagh Cup final

  • Offaly v Laois, Croke Park, 3.30pm – RTÉ 2.

Tailteann Cup preliminary quarter-finals

  • Limerick v Tipperary, Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale, 4pm.
  • Leitirm v Wicklow, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 7pm - GAA GO.

All-Ireland minor football quarter-finals

  • Derry v Dublin, Kingspan Breffni, 1pm.
  • Longford v Armagh, Kingspan Breffni, 3pm.
  • Mayo v Cork, Cusack Park, Ennis, 4.30pm.
  • Kerry v Roscommon, Cusack Park, Ennis, 6.30pm.

All-Ireland senior ladies football championship

  • Group 1: Armagh v Meath, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, 2pm.

All-Ireland senior camogie championship

  • Group 1: Derry v Limerick, Owenbeg, 2pm; Tipperary v Antrim, The Ragg, 2pm.
  • Group 2: Dublin v Wexford, Parnell Park, 2pm; Galway v Down, Venue TBC; Clare v Cork, Cusack Park, Ennis, 2pm.
  • Group 1: Kilkenny v Waterford, UPMC Nowlan Park, 3pm.

*****

Sunday

Munster senior hurling final

  • Clare v Limerick, FBD Semple Stadium, 4pm - RTÉ 2.

Tailteann Cup preliminary quarter-finals

  • Laois v New York, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 12.30pm - GAAGO.
  • Antrim v London, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 2pm.

All-Ireland senior ladies football championship

  • Group 2: Donegal v Kerry, Ballybofey, 1.05pm - TG4.
  • Group 3: Laois v Cork, Venue TBC, 2pm.
  • Group 4: Dublin v Mayo, Parnell Park, 2.50pm - TG4.
Author
Fintan O'Toole
fintan@the42.ie
@fotoole13
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     