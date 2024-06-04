7 GAA games live on TV and streaming - this week's schedule

THERE ARE SEVEN games covered live across the GAA championships in next weekend’s action.

RTÉ have the finals of the Leinster senior hurling championship, Kilkenny against Dublin, and the Joe McDonagh Cup, Offaly against Laois, both live on Saturday, while they are also televising Sunday’s Munster decider between Limerick and Clare.

GAAGO have two Tailteann Cup preliminary quarter-finals with Leitrim facing Wicklow on Saturday evening, while Laois host New York early on Sunday afternoon.

The All-Ireland senior ladies football championship is also in the spotlight with TG4 showing two games on Sunday as Donegal face Kerry and Dublin meet Mayo.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store.

Saturday

Leinster senior hurling final

Dublin v Kilkenny, Croke Park, 6pm - RTÉ 2.

Joe McDonagh Cup final

Offaly v Laois, Croke Park, 3.30pm – RTÉ 2.



Tailteann Cup preliminary quarter-finals

Limerick v Tipperary, Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale, 4pm.

Leitirm v Wicklow, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 7pm - GAA GO.

All-Ireland minor football quarter-finals

Derry v Dublin, Kingspan Breffni, 1pm.

Longford v Armagh, Kingspan Breffni, 3pm.

Mayo v Cork, Cusack Park, Ennis, 4.30pm.

Kerry v Roscommon, Cusack Park, Ennis, 6.30pm.

All-Ireland senior ladies football championship

Group 1: Armagh v Meath, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, 2pm.

All-Ireland senior camogie championship

Group 1: Derry v Limerick, Owenbeg, 2pm; Tipperary v Antrim, The Ragg, 2pm.

Group 2: Dublin v Wexford, Parnell Park, 2pm; Galway v Down, Venue TBC; Clare v Cork, Cusack Park, Ennis, 2pm.

Group 1: Kilkenny v Waterford, UPMC Nowlan Park, 3pm.

*****

Sunday

Munster senior hurling final

Clare v Limerick, FBD Semple Stadium, 4pm - RTÉ 2.

Tailteann Cup preliminary quarter-finals

Laois v New York, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 12.30pm - GAAGO.

Antrim v London, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 2pm.

All-Ireland senior ladies football championship