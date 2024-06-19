15 GAA games live on TV and streaming - this week's schedule

THERE ARE 15 games live on TV and streaming services next weekend as part of a hectic inter-county championship schedule.

RTÉ have the hurling quarter-final double-header from Thurles on Saturday, while the GAAGO cameras are in Salthill, Omagh and Castlebar for football preliminary quarter-finals on the same day.

The first of the All-Ireland minor football semi-finals on Saturday is live from Mullingar on TG4, while the station has the second game on Sunday from Longford.

Then on Sunday, RTÉ have the Tailteann Cup semi-finals live at Croke Park, while GAAGO have the last preliminary quarter-final from Inniskeen.

TG4 are covering four All-Ireland senior ladies football games on Sunday in the group stages from Waterford, Ballinasloe, Hawkfield and Navan, while Galway-Clare is the live game on Saturday on the Camogie Association YouTube channel.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store.

Saturday

All-Ireland senior hurling quarter-finals

Dublin v Cork, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 1.15pm - RTÉ 1.

Clare v Wexford, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 3.15pm - RTÉ 1.

All-Ireland senior football preliminary quarter-finals

Galway v Monaghan, Pearse Stadium, Salthill, 4pm - GAAGO.

Tyrone v Roscommon, O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 5pm - GAAGO.

Mayo v Derry, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 6.30pm – GAAGO.

All-Ireland minor football semi-final

Kerry v Derry, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 1.30pm - TG4.

All-Ireland senior camogie championship

Galway v Clare, Kenny Park, Athenry, 3pm - Camogie Association YouTube.

Sunday

All-Ireland senior football preliminary quarter-final

Louth v Cork, Grattan Park, Inniskeen, 3pm - GAAGO.

Tailteann Cup semi-finals

Antrim v Laois, Croke Park, 2pm - RTÉ 2.

Down v Sligo, Croke Park, 4pm - RTÉ 2.

All-Ireland minor football semi-final

Armagh v Mayo, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford, 5.30pm - TG4.

All-Ireland senior ladies football championship