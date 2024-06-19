Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Dublin's Conor Burke and Cork's Darragh Fitzgibbon. Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO
Tune in

15 GAA games live on TV and streaming - this week's schedule

A packed schedule awaits for fans.
11.40am, 19 Jun 2024
834
0

THERE ARE 15 games live on TV and streaming services next weekend as part of a hectic inter-county championship schedule.

RTÉ have the hurling quarter-final double-header from Thurles on Saturday, while the GAAGO cameras are in Salthill, Omagh and Castlebar for football preliminary quarter-finals on the same day.

The first of the All-Ireland minor football semi-finals on Saturday is live from Mullingar on TG4, while the station has the second game on Sunday from Longford.

Then on Sunday, RTÉ have the Tailteann Cup semi-finals live at Croke Park, while GAAGO have the last preliminary quarter-final from Inniskeen.

TG4 are covering four All-Ireland senior ladies football games on Sunday in the group stages from Waterford, Ballinasloe, Hawkfield and Navan, while Galway-Clare is the live game on Saturday on the Camogie Association YouTube channel.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store.

Saturday

All-Ireland senior hurling quarter-finals

  • Dublin v Cork, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 1.15pm - RTÉ 1.
  • Clare v Wexford, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 3.15pm - RTÉ 1.

All-Ireland senior football preliminary quarter-finals

  • Galway v Monaghan, Pearse Stadium, Salthill, 4pm - GAAGO.
  • Tyrone v Roscommon, O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 5pm - GAAGO.
  • Mayo v Derry, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 6.30pm – GAAGO.

All-Ireland minor football semi-final

  • Kerry v Derry, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 1.30pm - TG4. 

All-Ireland senior camogie championship

  • Galway v Clare, Kenny Park, Athenry, 3pm - Camogie Association YouTube.

Sunday

All-Ireland senior football preliminary quarter-final

  • Louth v Cork, Grattan Park, Inniskeen, 3pm - GAAGO.

Tailteann Cup semi-finals

  • Antrim v Laois, Croke Park, 2pm - RTÉ 2.
  • Down v Sligo, Croke Park, 4pm - RTÉ 2.

All-Ireland minor football semi-final

  • Armagh v Mayo, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford, 5.30pm - TG4. 

All-Ireland senior ladies football championship

  • 1.30pm: Waterford v Donegal, Walsh Park - TG4.
  • 2pm: Galway v Laois, Duggan Park, Ballinasloe - Spórt TG4 YouTube.
  • 2pm: Kildare v Dublin, Manguard Park - Spórt TG4 YouTube.
  • 3.30pm: Meath v Tipperary, Páirc Tailteann, Navan - TG4.
Author
Fintan O'Toole
fintan@the42.ie
@fotoole13
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     