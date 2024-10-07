Derry, Kilkenny, and Tipperary GAA club senior games live on TV this weekend

GAA SENIOR CLUB action from Derry, Kilkenny, and Tipperary will be live on TV this weekend as the county championships reach decisive stages.

On Saturday night, club action returns to RTÉ as the first of the Derry senior football semi-finals takes place as Magherafelt, last year’s beaten finalists and the 2019 champions, take on Newbridge.

Advertisement

Then on Sunday the TG4 double-bill features senior hurling action.

First up it’s the opening Kilkenny senior hurling semi-final as reigning champions O’Loughlin Gaels play Bennettsbridge, most recently finalists in 2018.

And then it’s Tipperary senior hurling final day, Loughmore-Castleiney playing Toomevara.

Loughmore-Castleiney lifted the hurling crown in 2021, while Toomevara are back in the final for the first time since 2008, when they also claimed the title.

Saturday 12 October

Derry senior football semi-final

O’Donovan Rossa Magherafelt v Sean O’Leary Newbridge, Owenbeg, 8.15pm - RTÉ 2.

Sunday 13 October

Kilkenny senior hurling semi-final

O’Loughlin Gaels v Bennettsbridge, UPMC Nowlan Park, 1.45pm - TG4.

Tipperary senior hurling final