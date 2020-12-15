Here's this week's schedule of GAA inter-county games on TV and livestreams

MID DECEMBER IS traditionally a time for winding down in the GAA but 2020 represents a change from the norm.

It’s an action-packed week of All-Ireland finals along with underage action from the provinces.

Here’s the list of games that are being live-streamed and shown on TV in the coming days.

Tuesday

There are two Munster GAA games on offer tonight on the Spórt TG4 YouTube channel. Waterford play Tipperary in the U20 hurling semi-final in Dungarvan with the winners taking on Cork in the decider.

Kerry face Cork in the minor football semi-final in the province in Tralee. Both games start at 7pm.

Wednesday

The Munster minor football semi-final involving Limerick against Clare will be streamed live by Munster GAA. Throw-in at LIT Gaelic Grounds is 7pm.

Friday

TG4 have live Leinster U20 hurling coverage with Kilkenny playing Galway at 7.30pm in Portlaoise.

On the channel’s YouTube page, you can watch the other semi-final as Wexford play Dublin at 8pm in Carlow.

The Connacht minor football semi-final sees Roscommon play Galway at 7.30pm in the province’s centre in Bekan with the game streamed on the Connacht website.

Saturday

The biggest day on the Gaelic football calendar sees the All-Ireland senior final

take place at 5pm. Dublin bid for six-in-a-row as they play Mayo with live TV coverage on RTÉ 2 and Sky Sports Mix.

Before that the All-Ireland U20 final is live on TG4 with Dublin playing Galway at 2.15pm.

Earlier in the day you can catch the Leinster minor football semi-finals on Spórt TG4 YouTube with Kildare facing Offaly in Newbridge and Meath playing Laois in Navan, both at 12.30pm.

Sunday

It’s All-Ireland ladies football final day in Croke Park. The senior final is the big one with champions Dublin taking on Cork at 3.30pm.

Before that the intermediate decider sees Meath play Westmeath at 1.15pm with both games live on TG4.

The second of the Connacht minor football semi-finals involves Mayo against Sligo at the province’s GAA centre at 2pm, again you can watch a stream of this game on the Connacht website.

The Munster minor hurling final is on at 1pm with Munster GAA live-streaming the meeting of Limerick and Tipperary.

And earlier in the day the Leinster minor hurling semi-finals see Westmeath go up against Offaly at 12pm and Wexford play Kilkenny at 12.30pm, both on the Spórt TG4 YouTube channel.

