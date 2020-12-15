BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 15 December 2020
Advertisement

Here's this week's schedule of GAA inter-county games on TV and livestreams

The action commences with two games in Munster tonight.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 15 Dec 2020, 12:08 PM
1 hour ago 963 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5300286
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

MID DECEMBER IS traditionally a time for winding down in the GAA but 2020 represents a change from the norm.

It’s an action-packed week of All-Ireland finals along with underage action from the provinces.

Here’s the list of games that are being live-streamed and shown on TV in the coming days.

Tuesday

There are two Munster GAA games on offer tonight on the Spórt TG4 YouTube channel. Waterford play Tipperary in the U20 hurling semi-final in Dungarvan with the winners taking on Cork in the decider.

Kerry face Cork in the minor football semi-final in the province in Tralee. Both games start at 7pm.

Wednesday

The Munster minor football semi-final involving Limerick against Clare will be streamed live by Munster GAA. Throw-in at LIT Gaelic Grounds is 7pm.

Friday

TG4 have live Leinster U20 hurling coverage with Kilkenny playing Galway at 7.30pm in Portlaoise.

On the channel’s YouTube page, you can watch the other semi-final as Wexford play Dublin at 8pm in Carlow.

The Connacht minor football semi-final sees Roscommon play Galway at 7.30pm in the province’s centre in Bekan with the game streamed on the Connacht website.

Saturday

The biggest day on the Gaelic football calendar sees the All-Ireland senior final 
take place at 5pm. Dublin bid for six-in-a-row as they play Mayo with live TV coverage on RTÉ 2 and Sky Sports Mix.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Before that the All-Ireland U20 final is live on TG4 with Dublin playing Galway at 2.15pm.

Earlier in the day you can catch the Leinster minor football semi-finals on Spórt TG4 YouTube with Kildare facing Offaly in Newbridge and Meath playing Laois in Navan, both at 12.30pm.

Sunday

It’s All-Ireland ladies football final day in Croke Park. The senior final is the big one with champions Dublin taking on Cork at 3.30pm.

Before that the intermediate decider sees Meath play Westmeath at 1.15pm with both games live on TG4.

The second of the Connacht minor football semi-finals involves Mayo against Sligo at the province’s GAA centre at 2pm, again you can watch a stream of this game on the Connacht website.

The Munster minor hurling final is on at 1pm with Munster GAA live-streaming the meeting of Limerick and Tipperary.

And earlier in the day the Leinster minor hurling semi-finals see Westmeath go up against Offaly at 12pm and Wexford play Kilkenny at 12.30pm, both on the Spórt TG4 YouTube channel.

Design2resize

Subscribe to The42′s new member-led GAA Championship show with Marc Ó Sé and Shane Dowling. 

Join The42

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie