GAA confirm removal of water breaks and return of Maor Uisces

THE GAA HAVE confirmed that water breaks have been removed from match regulations.

One water break per half was introduced in club and inter-county games in 2020 as GAA action resumed amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

As restrictions loosened in recent days, their abolishment was expected, and the Association confirmed the news in its latest Covid-19 update for members this afternoon.

This change paves the way for the return of Maor Uisces, with two permitted per team.

They cannot enter the field of play, unless in hurling when carrying a replacement hurley to a player.

Advertisement

“Counties and Clubs should note that the provision for Water Breaks in our games is now removed from our Match Regulations with immediate effect,” the update reads.

“The following provisions in this context now apply:

“Maoir Uisce – Two Maoir Uisce who must be over 18 years of age, are permitted per team; they may not enter the field of play. Each must wear an official bib (Football: Purple or Green | Hurling: Brown or Lilac) and will be situated as per the “Pitch Layout” in our Match Regulations, and at least two metres from the sideline.

“Official team personnel (Selectors/Coaches), substitutes, injured players or members of the extended panel may not act as Maoir Uisce. In the event that any official team personnel, injured player(s) or a member of the extended panel act as a Maoir Uisce, any breach of rule, shall be considered as a Misconduct at Games by Team Officials infraction.

“Maoir Uisce are not permitted to have/use communications devices i.e. walkie talkies.

“In hurling the Maoir Uisce will also act as hurley carriers & may enter the field of play with a replacement hurley when necessary.

“This will also mean that the number of people allowed access to the controlled zone for games in our Match Regulations will increase by 2 (i.e. from 40 to 42) to accommodate this change.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

“In this context, Counties and clubs should a note the provisions on unauthorised entry to the field of play as outlined in Rule 1.4 of the Rules of Control.”

Further details on rules and regulations surrounding entry to the field and incursions are included, and the full update, signed off by President Larry McCarthy and Director General Tom Ryan, can be read here.