Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Saturday 12 March 2022
Advertisement

Offaly boost Division 2 survival hopes after comeback win in Down

Earlier today, Antrim moved to the top of Division 3.

By The42 Team Saturday 12 Mar 2022, 7:45 PM
20 minutes ago 704 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5709389
Offaly manager John Maughan.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Offaly manager John Maughan.
Offaly manager John Maughan.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Football League Results

Division 2

Down 0-14 Offaly 0-15

Division 3

Antrim 1-19 Longford 0-12

Limerick v Westmeath, 7pm.

**********

OFFALY KEPT THEIR Division 2 survival hopes alive today with a massive comeback win on the road against Down.

The Faithful county were 0-15 to 0-14 winners after a dramatic finish in Páirc Esler, Newry.

Corner back Lee Pearson fisted over the decisive point in the 72nd minute, as the Faithful county came from three points down with 66 minutes on the clock to score the last four points of the basement battle.

Niall McNamee (one free) and Bernard Allen both scored 0-3 for Offaly, while Barry O’Hagan was Down’s top-scorer with four points from play.

This was Offaly’s first win of the league, while the Mourne county hit rock-bottom of the second-tier with the drop — and in turn, Tailteann Cup involvement — looming.

They’re away to Cork next week and face Clare on the final day, while Offaly play Roscommon next week and then host Cork.

Tomorrow’s meeting of the Rebels and Meath is another big clash in the relegation battle.

Earlier today, Antrim impressed in a convincing 1-19 to 0-12 win over Longford at Corrigan Park, which moved them to the top of Division 3 and boosted their promotion hopes.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Tomas McCann scored the Saffron’s goal through a penalty within the first minute, and they built on their dream start to lead 1-11 to 0-3 at half time. 

McCann finished with 1-3 – his three points coming from play – while Conor Murray chipped in with 0-6, including two marks and a free, for Enda McGinley’s side.

Longford, who struggled through a difficult afternoon, finished with 14 men after Eoghan McCormack was shown his second yellow card.

The defeat puts them back in danger of relegation to the basement division. 

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie