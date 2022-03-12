Offaly boost Division 2 survival hopes after comeback win in Down

Football League Results

Division 2

Down 0-14 Offaly 0-15

Division 3

Antrim 1-19 Longford 0-12

Limerick v Westmeath, 7pm.

OFFALY KEPT THEIR Division 2 survival hopes alive today with a massive comeback win on the road against Down.

The Faithful county were 0-15 to 0-14 winners after a dramatic finish in Páirc Esler, Newry.

Corner back Lee Pearson fisted over the decisive point in the 72nd minute, as the Faithful county came from three points down with 66 minutes on the clock to score the last four points of the basement battle.

Niall McNamee (one free) and Bernard Allen both scored 0-3 for Offaly, while Barry O’Hagan was Down’s top-scorer with four points from play.

This was Offaly’s first win of the league, while the Mourne county hit rock-bottom of the second-tier with the drop — and in turn, Tailteann Cup involvement — looming.

They’re away to Cork next week and face Clare on the final day, while Offaly play Roscommon next week and then host Cork.

Tomorrow’s meeting of the Rebels and Meath is another big clash in the relegation battle.



RESULT. Allianz Football League Div 2@Offaly_GAA 0-15@OfficialDownGAA 0-14



What an unbelievable win! Three points down and we score four in a row against all the odds.



This Offaly team is giving it everything to stay in Division 2. Two home games to come - SUPPORT — Official Offaly GAA (@Offaly_GAA) March 12, 2022

Earlier today, Antrim impressed in a convincing 1-19 to 0-12 win over Longford at Corrigan Park, which moved them to the top of Division 3 and boosted their promotion hopes.

Tomas McCann scored the Saffron’s goal through a penalty within the first minute, and they built on their dream start to lead 1-11 to 0-3 at half time.

McCann finished with 1-3 – his three points coming from play – while Conor Murray chipped in with 0-6, including two marks and a free, for Enda McGinley’s side.

Longford, who struggled through a difficult afternoon, finished with 14 men after Eoghan McCormack was shown his second yellow card.

The defeat puts them back in danger of relegation to the basement division.