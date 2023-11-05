St Loman's and Ardee reach Leinster last four, Newcastle West champions in Limerick

Results

Limerick SFC final

Newcastle West 3-5 Adare 0-13

Leinster SFC quarter-finals

Blessington (Wicklow) 2-5 St Mary’s Ardee (Louth) 3-9

Killoe Young Emmets (Longford) 1-10 St Loman’s (Westmeath) 1-20

Ulster SFC first round

Derrygonnelly Harps (Fermanagh) 1-7 Kilcoo (Down) 2-13

Leinster senior camogie semi-finals

Birr (Offaly) 0-5 St Vincent’s 3-13

Dicksboro (Kilkenny) 1-10 St Martin’s (Wexford) 0-8

Ulster senior ladies football semi-finals

Errigal Ciaran (Tyrone) 1-8 Bredagh (Down) 4-8

Clann Éireann (Armagh) 2-13 Moneyglass (Antrim) 0-7.

Westmeath’s St Loman’s and Louth’s St Mary’s Ardee both booked their places in the Leinster senior club football semi-finals today.

2017 Leinster finalists St Loman’s were far too strong for Longford champions Killoe, running out 1-20 to 1-10 victors. They’ll face Naas in the semi-final after today’s success at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.

The hard work was done in the first half as they went ahead 1-11 to 0-3 at the interval and ultimately prevailed by ten points. County star Ronan O’Toole grabbed their goal, while John Heslin and Shane Dempsey added 0-5 apiece over the course of the game. Danny Mimnagh netted a consolation goal late on for Killoe.

St Mary’s Ardee will face the might of Leinster and All-Ireland kingpins Kilmacud Crokes in the next round. They saw off Blessington, winners of the Wicklow final after a replay last weekend, by 3-9 to 2-5 today in Aughrim.

Blessington were in front 2-4 to 2-3 at the interval, but only added a single point thereafter. Dan Cooney and Jack Gilligan grabbed their first-half goals, but Tom Jackson netted twice for an Ardee team that gained a grip in the second half, while Daire McConnon also raised a green flag for the winners.

Newcastle West are celebrating after completing three-in-a-row in the Limerick senior football championship with today’s final victory over Adare.

The reigning champions won 3-5 to 0-13 at the Gaelic Grounds, the third successive year that they have lifted the trophy at the expense of Adare.

Eoin Hurley struck 2-4 for the winners, while Bryan Nix also bagged a crucial goal. Hugh Bourke top scored with 0-7 for Adare but the 2019 champions fell short.

The success propels Newcastle West, last year’s Munster beaten finalists, towards a provincial quarter-final date against Tipperary kingpins Clonmel Commercials in Thurles next Sunday. The clubs clashed in the Munster semi-final last year, Newcastle West winning out after extra-time by five points.

Elsewhere, Kilcoo launched their Ulster senior football championship tilt with a convincing first-round win over Derrygonnelly Harps.

Goals in either half from Paul Devlin (penalty) and Sean Og McCusker were key as the 2019 and 2021 champions and 2022 finalists ran out 2-13 to 1-7 victors. Gary McKenna raised a green flag for Derrygonnelly in the second period but it was a long way back from a 1-9 to 0-1 half-time deficit.

And provincial finalists were confirmed in both the Leinster senior camogie championship and Ulster senior ladies football championship.

Dublin kingpins St Vincent’s will defend their Leinster crown against Dicksboro of Kilkenny. Vincent’s finished up 3-15 to 0-5 winners over Birr in their semi-final at The Faithful Fields this afternoon, with Aisling Maher starring with 1-8 and Niamh Hetherton hitting two goals.

Dicksboro overcame St Martin’s on a scoreline of 1-10 to 0-8, with Jenny Clifford’s goal on the stroke of half time proving crucial.

See THREE Bredagh goals from their victory at Errigal Ciaran in the Ulster Club Senior Semi-finals..@UlsterLadies @BredaghGAC1 @DownLGFA pic.twitter.com/55EVx0yOnf — Jerome Quinn (@JeromeQuinn) November 5, 2023

New champions will be crowned in Ulster after Donaghmoyne’s quarter-final exit, with Bredagh and Clann Eireann contesting the decider.

Bredagh defeated Errigan Ciarán by 4-8 to 1-8 this afternoon, while Clann Eireann were 2-13 to 0-7 winners over St Ergnats, Moneyglass — Donaghmoyne’s victors and last year’s runners-up.

15-year-old Aoibhin Donohue impressed for the Armagh champions: