Oisin Conaty, Galway's Johnny McGrath, and Donegal's Ciarán Moore. INPHO
Rising Stars

Armagh, Galway, and Donegal players make Young Footballer of the Year shortlist

All-Ireland winner Oisín Conaty scored 0-3 in this year’s final.
7.15am, 19 Sep 2024
40
0

ARMAGH’S OISÍN CONATY, Galway’s Johnny McGrath, and Donegal’s Ciarán Moore have made the shortlist for the 2024 PwC GAA/GPA Young Footballer of the Year.

Tír na nÓg club player Conaty celebrated All-Ireland glory with Armagh this season, weighing in with three points in the final success.

Caherlistrane’s McGrath just missed out on Sam Maguire with Galway after previously helping them land the Connacht title with his defensive input. St Eunan’s footballer Moore won Ulster senior honours with Donegal.

McGrath will hope to emulate Galway defensive colleague Glynn, the 2022 winner of this award, while the last Armagh victor was Aaron Krnan back in 2005, and Ryan McHugh in 2014 is the most recent Donegal winner.

The nominations were chosen by a panel of Gaelic Games journalists from across, print, radio, TV and digital media.

The PwC All-Stars will be shown live on RTÉ at a special banquet in the RDS on Friday 1 November.

2024 PwC GAA/GPA Young Footballer of the Year Nominees

  • Oisín Conaty (Armagh)
  • Johnny McGrath (Galway)
  • Ciarán Moore (Donegal)
Author
Fintan O'Toole
