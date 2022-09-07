Derry, Dublin and Galway players nominated for Young Footballer of the Year award

DERRY’S ETHAN DOHERTY, Dublin’s Lee Gannon and Galway’s Jack Glynn are the three nominees for the 2022 PwC GAA-GPA Young Footballer of the Year award.

Doherty, Gannon and Glynn have been rewarded for their displays in breakthrough seasons for the trio as they make the shortlist for an award which recognises the best young players in the U22 category.

Watty Grahams club man Doherty aided Derry as they lifted the Ulster senior crown, Whitehall Colmcille’s Gannon emerged impressively in the defence of Leinster kingpins Dublin and Claregalway defender Glynn helped Galway reach the All-Ireland decider.

No Derry player has previously won this award with Con O’Callaghan in 2017 the last Dublin player to win it and Joe Bergin in 2000 the previous Galway victor.

The nominees were decided by a panel of Gaelic Games media correspondents and the committee was chaired by GAA President Larry McCarthy. The award will be voted on exclusively by inter-county players.

