Kilkenny, Limerick and Wexford players up for Young Hurler of the Year honours

2018 WINNER KYLE Hayes has again been nominated for the Young Hurler of the Year award with Adrian Mullen and Rory O’Connor also in the frame for the honour as part of this year’s GAA-GPA PWC All-Star awards.

Hayes has been recognised after a season where he was part of the Limerick teams that won the league and Munster titles before exiting at the semi-final stage against Kilkenny.

Mullen, who enjoyed huge success earlier this year with Ballyhale Shamrocks on the club stage and won the Hurler of the Year award at that level, burst to prominence with the Kilkenny senior side. He hit 1-13 in the campaign that saw Kilkenny reach the All-Ireland final.

Wexford’s O’Connor completes the list with the St Martin’s man scoring 0-4 as he collected his first Leinster senior medal with victory over Kilkenny and shooting 0-3 in their pulsating All-Ireland semi-final against Tipperary.

Hayes will be bidding to land back-to-back awards with Mullen hoping to be the first Kilkenny player to claim the honour since James ‘Cha’ Fitzpatrick did in 2006 and O’Connor is hoping to be the first Wexford player to win it.

The nominees were decided by a committee made up of GAA media and chaired by GAA President John Horan. The award will be voted on exclusively by inter-county players.

This year’s All-Star awards take place on Friday 1 November.