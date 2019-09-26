This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Kilkenny, Limerick and Wexford players up for Young Hurler of the Year honours

Rory O’Connor, Adrian Mullen and Kyle Hayes are all in the running.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 26 Sep 2019, 7:30 AM
19 minutes ago 657 Views 3 Comments
O'Connor, Mullen and Hayes are in the running.
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO

2018 WINNER KYLE Hayes has again been nominated for the Young Hurler of the Year award with Adrian Mullen and Rory O’Connor also in the frame for the honour as part of this year’s GAA-GPA PWC All-Star awards.

Hayes has been recognised after a season where he was part of the Limerick teams that won the league and Munster titles before exiting at the semi-final stage against Kilkenny.

Mullen, who enjoyed huge success earlier this year with Ballyhale Shamrocks on the club stage and won the Hurler of the Year award at that level, burst to prominence with the Kilkenny senior side. He hit 1-13 in the campaign that saw Kilkenny reach the All-Ireland final.

Wexford’s O’Connor completes the list with the St Martin’s man scoring 0-4 as he collected his first Leinster senior medal with victory over Kilkenny and shooting 0-3 in their pulsating All-Ireland semi-final against Tipperary.

Hayes will be bidding to land back-to-back awards with Mullen hoping to be the first Kilkenny player to claim the honour since James ‘Cha’ Fitzpatrick did in 2006 and O’Connor is hoping to be the first Wexford player to win it.

The nominees were decided by a committee made up of GAA media and chaired by GAA President John Horan. The award will be voted on exclusively by inter-county players.

This year’s All-Star awards take place on Friday 1 November.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

