Croke Park brawl, penalties and All-Ireland Group deciders - the Armagh v Galway trilogy

FOR THE THIRD year on the bounce, Galway and Armagh will collide in a high-stakes game that will alter the trajectory of their championship run.

Tempers flare during the 2022 clash between Galway and Armagh. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

In 2022, Galway prevailed after extra-time and penalties to progress to the All-Ireland semi-finals. And then it was Armagh’s turn to celebrate when the sides met in Carrick-On-Shannon last year to decide who would go through to the All-Ireland quarter-finals as winners of Group 2.

They meet again 12 months on in the same circumstances: a win for either team will see them through to the All-Ireland quarter-finals after topping Group 1 while the losers veer off to the preliminary quarter-finals. A draw will favour Armagh to top the group.

But before the battle that completes the trilogy gets underway in Markievicz Park, let’s revisit the first two instalments of the rivalry and consider the factors that will determine the winner of Round 3.

2022 All-Ireland Quarter-Final

Galway 3-18 Armagh 2-21 (AET), Galway win 4-1 after penalties

An absorbing contest in which the sides couldn’t be separated at half-time, full-time or extra-time. They were level seven times throughout the contest, and yet Galway still should have won the game in the 70 minutes after bringing a six-point lead into injury time. Goals from Aidan Nugent and Conor Turbitt revived Armagh’s cause before Rian O’Neill completed the rescue with a monstrous free from just inside the sideline at the end of eight minutes of added time. Only a penalty shootout could produce a winner as Stefan Campbell and Turbitt saw their efforts drift wide and away off the post respectively to seal their doom.

There was also a brawl after the full-time whistle as violent clashes erupted between the teams, with players swarming in and an apparent eye gouge on Damien Comer. Galway captain Seán Kelly and Nugent of Armagh were sent off for both teams.

Advertisement

Armagh are struggling to exorcise those penalty demons as they have gone on to lose back-to-back shootouts in the 2023 and 2024 Ulster finals against Derry and Donegal. Monaghan also bested them after spot-kicks in last year’s All-Ireland quarter-final.

Galway ended their 2022 campaign as defeated All-Ireland finalists but have failed to reproduce that form in the interim. A persistent series of injuries affecting key players has been a contributory factor as Shane Walsh, Damien Comer and Seán Kelly are among an unfortunate crew who have been struck down at various intervals.

Shane Walsh in action against Armagh last year. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

2023 All-Ireland SFC Group 2

Armagh 0-16 Galway 1-12 (Armagh progress to All-Ireland quarter-finals as Group winners)

Armagh reversed the outcome in last year’s meeting with Galway. Again, it was a tight affair as the sides were inseparable on 10 occasions after an hour. Penalty drama briefly featured again too.

Seán Kelly — Galway’s resident full-back at he time — won the penalty after he was hauled down during one of his trademark marauding runs from deep. Shane Walsh converted one of the spot kicks that fired Galway to victory over Armagh the year before, but his kick into the corner pocket was saved by Ethan Rafferty on this occasion.

Walsh had one last chance to snatch a draw with a tricky free in the dying seconds but his looping effort ran out of juice in the air and Armagh celebrated their revenge at the whistle.

Armagh’s victory was all the more impressive given they were without the services of a Rian O’Neill who was suspended after receiving a red card against Tyrone. In his absence, Rory Grugan and Conor Turbitt combined for eight points. Andrew Murnin scored three points and won the vital match-winning free after intercepting a crossfield ball and carrying possession down the field to draw the free for Grugan to convert.

2024 All-Ireland SFC Group 1?

Injuries have tormented the Galway camp this year, and the headache continues for Pádraic Joyce this week. Seán Kelly, Rob Finnerty and Damien Comer were among the 21 players frequenting the treatment table during the season, with Comer being left out of the squad this weekend.

Kelly has been repurposed as a midfielder this year. We saw a brief glance of his powerful attacking game in Galway’s impressive Group 2 opening win over Derry, scoring the first of their two goals to propel them to victory.

Kelly has struggled with injury this year and was in the middle of a brief return only to pick up a hamstring problem in that win over Derry. He indicated to the media this week that he’s hopeful of being fully fit in time for Armagh this weekend and has been named in the 15, which is a boost for Joyce’s side.

Comer was imperious upon his return from injury to help Galway squeeze past Sligo in the Connacht championship. He missed last year’s showdown with Armagh due to injury, and has been omitted from the matchday squad this weekend due to a hamstring issue. Finnerty was kept out of the Westmeath outing due to knee trouble but he has been named at 13 on Sunday, meaning two of Galway’s first-choice inside forwards are available to play.

Galway are the only team in the championship yet to concede a goal, while Armagh put three goals past Derry and have clocked six green flags so far and nine goals in the league. They finished their Division 2 campaign with a scoring difference of plus 46 and have 71 points altogether at this remove in the championship.

Andrew Murnin has been named to start after a season disrupted by injury, scoring 1-12 in nine appearances. He scored three points in the Armagh’s win over the Tribesmen last year and could cause damage again in third act on Sunday. Rory Grugan, who scored the winning free against Galway last year, is also in the full-forward along with Conor Turbitt. The pair have scored 2-19 between them during the championship while also combining for a goal against Fermanagh.

Galway will have a significant battle ahead in trying to maintain their clean sheet.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!