Dublin: 18 °C Saturday 15 August, 2020
Galway get the better of newcomers Bohs to record first win of 2020 season

Aoife Thompson was on the double for the Tribeswomen.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 15 Aug 2020, 5:19 PM
56 minutes ago 725 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5176775
Image: WNL Twitter.
Image: WNL Twitter.

GALWAY WOMEN’S FOOTBALL Club [WFC] recorded their first win of the 2020 Women’s National League [WNL] season by beating 10-woman Bohemians 4-1 this afternoon.

After a draw with DLR Waves on home soil in last weekend’s opener, the Tribeswomen came to Dublin eyeing all three points — and they left with the goods.

Aoife Thompson was in fine goal-scoring form once again this week, firing a second-half brace with Shauna Fox and Ellie Rose O’Flaherty also on target for the visitors at the Oscar Traynor Centre.

Thompson was a constant threat — and Bohemians goalkeeper Courtney Maguire was sent off in the 17th minute for a challenge on the star striker, who is also a talented Gaelic footballer.

She opened the scoring in the 52nd minute, but Bohs — playing in just their second-ever WNL fixture after their opening defeat to Wexford Youths last weekend — responded almost immediately.

By the 54th minute, Bronagh Kane had equalised to bring the score to 1-1.

Galway proved too strong in the end, however, hitting three more goals before the final whistle — Thompson with the icing on the cake in the 89th minute.

Billy Clery’s side will now hope to push on after an impressive showing last season.

“Billy has always said to us that we could beat any team in the league and it’s only in the last year or two that we really believe it,” as captain Keara Cormican told The42 ahead of their clash with Bohs today.

“We push all the top teams and we know ourselves it was maybe last-minute goals or just unlucky things that we let the points slip.

We do believe that we can beat any team. It’s important to for us to be confident but not cocky in any sense going into any game.

“At the end of the day, it’s 90 minutes and it’s 11 v 11 so we need to realise again that anything could happen against us or for us in a game. You just want to get maximum points out of every game that you can.”

Elsewhere in the WNL tonight, Shelbourne will look to build on their promising opening day showing as they face DLR Waves at the UCD Bowl [KO 6.30pm] while league newcomers Athlone Town — in their debut — entertain 2019 FAI Cup champions Wexford Town half-an-hour later.

Meanwhile, Reigning league champions Peamount United travel to Cork City tomorrow.

WNL Round 2 Results and Fixtures

  • Bohemians 1-4 Galway WFC
  • DLR Waves v Shelbourne, 6.30pm, UCD Bowl
  • Athlone Town v Wexford Youths, 7pm, Athlone Town Stadium
  • Cork City v Peamount United, 2pm Sunday, Bishopstown Stadium.

