Wednesday 14 October 2020
Corofin All-Ireland winner given chance to impress in Galway senior team to play Mayo

Jason Leonard is named to start at wing-forward for the game at Tuam Stadium.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 14 Oct 2020, 9:56 AM
Jason Leonard has been a key part of Corofin's successes.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Jason Leonard has been a key part of Corofin's successes.
Jason Leonard has been a key part of Corofin's successes.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

COROFIN STAR FORWARD Jason Leonard has been handed a starting place in the Galway senior side as they get set to resume their 2020 campaign with a league tie against Mayo next Sunday afternoon.

Leonard will make his league debut after being named at wing-forward in Padraic Joyce’s selection. He joins Corofin colleagues Liam Silke and Ian Burke in the starting side.

A hugely impressive figure in Corofin’s three All-Ireland club successes between 2018 and 2020, Leonard’s finest hour was in the 2019 final win over Dr Crokes when he struck 1-3 from play. His sister Tracey captained the Galway team that contested the All-Ireland senior ladies football final against Dublin last year.

Galway must plan without captain Shane Walsh after he picked up knee and ankle injuries in recent club games but are hopeful he will return for championship action.

Manager Joyce must also plan without Moycullen players who are currently unavailable due to a Covid-19 outbreak in their community.

Sunday’s game in Tuam Stadium at 2pm sees the Connacht rivals face off after meeting in the 2019 championship when Mayo won the qualifier tie in Limerick.

There are six survivors in the Galway team from that game in Johnny Heaney, Silke, Cillian McDaid, Eamonn Brannigan, Michael Daly and Burke.

Galway

1. Conor Gleeson (Dunmore McHales)

2. Conor Campbell (Claregalway)
3. Sean Andy Ó Ceallaigh (Naomh Ánna, Leitir Mór)
4. Johnny Heaney (Killanin)

5. Liam Silke (Corofin)
6. Johnny Duane (St James)
7. Cillian McDaid (Monivea-Abbey)

8. John Maher (Salthill-Knocknacarra)
9. Cein D’Arcy (Caherlistrane)

10. Eamonn Brannigan (St Michael’s)
11. Michael Daly (Mountbellew-Moylough)
12. Jason Leonard (Corofin)

13. Robert Finnerty (Salthill-Knocknacarra)
14. Ian Burke (Corofin)
15. Paul Conroy (St James)

