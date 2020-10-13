Moycullen players unavailable to Galway teams due to local Covid-19 outbreak

MOYCULLEN PLAYERS ARE unavailable to Galway teams due to a local Covid-19 outbreak as the county builds up to the resumption of action this weekend.

The senior side are due to play Mayo on Sunday with the U20 team facing an All-Ireland semi final against Kerry on Saturday.

Following the outbreak, Moycullen announced that they have “cancelled all activities” while contact-tracing protocols commence.

It has since been announced that their county representatives will not be available to Galway football teams, which affects a number of Moycullen players.

James McLaughlin and Paul Kelly both started when Galway beat Roscommon in the Connacht U20 final back in March while Daniel Cox came on as a substitute.

Gareth Bradshaw and Sean Kelly are their most established Galway senior players with captain Dessie Conneely, who shot 1-9 in the recent county final success, likely to be on the radar of Galway boss Padraic Joyce as well.

“Moycullen GAA players are unavailable to Galway football at the moment as they are following public health advice to restrict their movements as close contacts,” a statement from Galway GAA reads.

“There will be no further comment from Galway GAA ahead of this weekend’s action. Thank you.”

Moycullen celebrated their first senior county crown recently, defeating Mountbellew-Moylough in the decider after previously overcoming three-in-a-row All-Ireland winners Corofin in the semi-final.

Statement from Club Chairman. pic.twitter.com/I4rZuqUJD7 — CLG Maigh Cuilinn (@maighcuilinn) October 13, 2020

The Moycullen club previously released a statement on the matter through Paul Clancy, the former Galway footballer and All-Ireland senior winner.

The full statement reads:

“The global Covid-19 pandemic has affected everyone over the last seven months.

“In recent weeks the national numbers have started to rise again at an alarming rate and unfortunately there are several cases in our own community. This includes some members of our senior football squad who won the county title recently.

“On learning of these cases in the club we immediately acted and have cancelled all activities to allow time for all the necessary actions to take place regarding the contact tracing process. Previous to this, the club had cancelled club celebrations after our county final victory.

“We will be following all protocols set down by the HSE and the GAA as we all try and get through these challenging times together.

“Kindest regards,

“Paul Clancy, Chairman, Cumann Peile Mhaigh Cuilinn.”

