Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Galway's Shane Walsh and Donegal's Michael Langan. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
the west is awake

Galway come strong at finish to defeat Donegal and book All-Ireland final place

Padraic Joyce’s side will meet Armagh in two weeks.
5.46pm, 14 Jul 2024
1.1k
14

Galway 1-14

Donegal 0-15

GALWAY CAME STRONG down the home straight to defeat Donegal and book their place in the 2024 All-Ireland senior football final against Armagh.

A 24th minute Paul Conroy goal gave Galway a major boost, his point attempt droppping short and deceiving Shaun Patton, the Donegal goalkeeper momentarily distracted by Matthew Tierney rushing across him.

Donegal recovered excellently to score four of the last five points of the first half, including two beautiful efforts by Michael Langan, leaving the teams tied at 1-7 to 0-10 at the interval.

More to follow…

oisin-gallen-and-liam-silke Oisin Gallen and Liam Silke. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Galway

1. Connor Gleeson (Dunmore MacHales)

2. Johnny McGrath (Caherlistrane), 6. Liam Silke (Corofin0, 4. Jack Glynn (Claregalway)

5. Dylan McHugh (Corofin), 3, Seán Fitzgerald (Bearna, 7. Seán Mulkerrin (Oileáin Árann)

8. Paul Conroy (St James’), 11. John Maher (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

10. Matthew Tierney (Oughterard), 22. Cein Darcy (Ballyboden-St Enda’s), 12. Cillian McDaid (Monivea Abbey)

13. Robert Finnerty (Salthill Knocknacarra), 14. Damien Comer (Annaghdown), 15. Shane Walsh (Kilmacud Crokes)

Donegal

1. Shaun Patton (St Eunan’s)

4. Eoghan Bán Gallagher (Killybegs), 3. Brendan McCole (St Naul’s), 7. Peadar Mogan (St Naul’s)

5 Ryan McHugh (Kilcar), 6. Caolan McGonagle (Buncrana), 17. Caolan McColgan (St Patrick’s Muff)

9. Michael Langan (St Michael’s), 22. Jason McGee (Cloughaneely)

11. Shane O’Donnell (St Eunan’s), 8. Ciaran Thompson (Naomh Conaill), 2. Ciaran Moore (St Eunan’s)

13. Patrick McBrearty (Kilcar), 14. Oisin Gallen (Ballybofey), 25. Aaron Doherty (Naomh Columba)

Subs

12. Daire Ó Baoill (Gaoth Dobhair) for McColgan (30)

10. Jeaic Mac Cealbhuí (Naomh Conaill) for Gallagher (inj) (48)

Referee: Brendan Cawley (Kildare)

Author
Fintan O'Toole
fintan@the42.ie
@fotoole13
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
14
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie