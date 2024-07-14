Galway come strong at finish to defeat Donegal and book All-Ireland final place

Galway 1-14

Donegal 0-15

GALWAY CAME STRONG down the home straight to defeat Donegal and book their place in the 2024 All-Ireland senior football final against Armagh.

A 24th minute Paul Conroy goal gave Galway a major boost, his point attempt droppping short and deceiving Shaun Patton, the Donegal goalkeeper momentarily distracted by Matthew Tierney rushing across him.

Donegal recovered excellently to score four of the last five points of the first half, including two beautiful efforts by Michael Langan, leaving the teams tied at 1-7 to 0-10 at the interval.

More to follow…

Oisin Gallen and Liam Silke. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Galway

1. Connor Gleeson (Dunmore MacHales)

2. Johnny McGrath (Caherlistrane), 6. Liam Silke (Corofin0, 4. Jack Glynn (Claregalway)

5. Dylan McHugh (Corofin), 3, Seán Fitzgerald (Bearna, 7. Seán Mulkerrin (Oileáin Árann)

8. Paul Conroy (St James’), 11. John Maher (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

10. Matthew Tierney (Oughterard), 22. Cein Darcy (Ballyboden-St Enda’s), 12. Cillian McDaid (Monivea Abbey)

13. Robert Finnerty (Salthill Knocknacarra), 14. Damien Comer (Annaghdown), 15. Shane Walsh (Kilmacud Crokes)

Donegal

1. Shaun Patton (St Eunan’s)

4. Eoghan Bán Gallagher (Killybegs), 3. Brendan McCole (St Naul’s), 7. Peadar Mogan (St Naul’s)

5 Ryan McHugh (Kilcar), 6. Caolan McGonagle (Buncrana), 17. Caolan McColgan (St Patrick’s Muff)

9. Michael Langan (St Michael’s), 22. Jason McGee (Cloughaneely)

11. Shane O’Donnell (St Eunan’s), 8. Ciaran Thompson (Naomh Conaill), 2. Ciaran Moore (St Eunan’s)

13. Patrick McBrearty (Kilcar), 14. Oisin Gallen (Ballybofey), 25. Aaron Doherty (Naomh Columba)

Subs

12. Daire Ó Baoill (Gaoth Dobhair) for McColgan (30)

10. Jeaic Mac Cealbhuí (Naomh Conaill) for Gallagher (inj) (48)

Referee: Brendan Cawley (Kildare)