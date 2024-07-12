Galway overcome Waterford in entertaining affair

Galway United 1

Waterford 0

Caomhán O’Connell reports from Eamonn Deacy Park

GALWAY UNITED hung on for another win against Waterford after an entertaining tie in Eamonn Deacy Park somehow finished with only one goal to its name.

United were simple and effective in the early exchanges. Patrick Hickey and Stephen Walsh were dominant in the air but neither could convert early chances from crosses.

Hickey made no mistake in the 23rd minute when Rob Slevin won the contest from Ed McCarthy’s long throw. The American emphatically volleying the nod down home from six yards.

It was a chastening opening for the visitors and both centre-backs were further hamstrung by early yellow cards earned in the bruising encounters.

Hickey was the dominant figure in the game and spurned another couple of chances to double the advantage. The second came in the same passage as Pádraig Amond striking the bar at the other end.

Waterford had settled after the first half hour and their best chance came when Connor Evans stole down the right, pulling back for Amond who was unlucky to hit the bar.

They continued in the second half in the same vein. Parsons and Dean McMenamy went close as they began to dominate the ball. Their defence was more comfortable after Walsh was withdrawn in the 51st minute.

Despite their dominance, Waterford were fortunate that Kacper Radkowski escaped a red card midway through the second after a push. Referee Damien MacGraith may have been leveraging some lenience shown to McCormack in the first half.

Waterford worked hard for an equaliser. Sub Sam Bellis dashed down the right. Amond tried a clever flick that needed a scrambling save. Waterford’s pressure continued to build — they forced two corners in succession and went close from both.

Eventually, they ran out of time, continuing a miserable run against their fellow promoted side who they have now failed to beat in the last seven.

Galway United: Clarke; Esua, Buckley, Brouder, Slevin (Burns 80); Keohane, Nugent, McCormack (Hurley 45), Hickey, McCarthy (Uzokwe 80); Walsh (Lomboto 51, O’ Sullivan 88)

Waterford: Sargeant; Power, Horton, Radkowski (Bellis 73), Leahy; Evans (Arubi 60), McCormack, McCourt (Burke 80), McMenamy, Parsons; Amond

Referee: D MacGraith