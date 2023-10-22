Advertisement
Laszlo Geczo/INPHO Clonmel Commercials player Michael Quinlivan.
Corofin return to Galway football final, Clonmel crowned Tipperary champions
Newcastle West booked their place in the Limerick football final today.
1 hour ago

Results

Galway SFC semi-final

  • Corofin 3-13 Miltown 2-12

Tipperary SFC final

  • Clonmel Commercials 6-7 JK Brackens 2-6

Limerick SFC semi-final

  • Newcastle West 1-9 Monaleen 0-6

Waterford SFC semi-final

  • Rathgormack 1-14 An Rinn 2-9

*****

COROFIN ARE BACK in the Galway senior football final, where they will aim to take down the reigning county and Connacht champions Moycullen.

After landing their fourth All-Ireland title in six seasons with success in January 2020, Corofin have been unable to claim a Galway title but booked their place in the decider with today’s 3-13 to 2-12 semi-final success over Miltown.

The foundations were laid in the opening period with Jack McCabe (2) and Patrick Egan raising the green flags that enabled them surge clear 3-5 to 0-7 at the interval at Tuam Stadium.

They were in front 3-8 to 0-9 with 20 minutes remaining but had to withstand a strong Miltown fightback that yielded goals from Mark Hehir and Cathal Blake.

Corofin held on and will now meet Moycullen, who saw off Mountbellew-Moylough by two points yesterday.

gary-sice-scores-a-point-to-draw-the-sides-level Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO Corofin's Gary Sice. Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

There was a familiar victor in the Tipperary senior football final this afternoon, Clonmel Commercials crashing home six goals as they saw off JK Brackens.

In retaining their title, Commercials ran out 6-7 to 2-6 victors and they will take on the Limerick champions in the Munster quarter-final on Sunday 12 November.

Goals in the first quarter by Michael Quinlivan and Peter McGarry set Clonmel Commercials on their way for an outcome that marks their sixth title win in nine seasons.

They were in front 3-5 to 1-4 at half-time and finished the game with 13 points to spare. Ace forward Sean O’Connor was their top scorer with 2-3, while Cathal Deely and Padraic Looram also hit the net. Adrian Burke and Jack Kennedy  grabbed the goals for their beaten opponents from Templemore.

The three-in-a-row dream is still alive in Limerick for the Newcastle West footballers as they swept past Monaleen in today’s semi-final in Kilmallock.

Newcastle West, who contested last year’s Munster senior club final, defeated Monaleen 1-9 to 0-6, Mike McMahon striking the only goal of the game. Adare defeated Fr Casey’s in the first semi-final yesterday, 2-15 to 2-12, and will be bidding in the final to avenge their past two final losses to Newcastle West.

In Waterford, Rathgormack advanced to the senior football final for the fifth successive season today, defeating An Rinn by 1-14 to 2-9 at the Fraher Field in Dungarvan.

Rathgormack won the championship in 2019 but have lost the last three deciders. They will face familiar opponents in the final, The Nire having defeated Rathgormack in the last two finals.

The Nire advanced to this year’s showpiece as a result of yesterday’s 1-16 to 0-11 success against Kilrossanty.

