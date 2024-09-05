2017 All-Ireland winner joins Donoghue's Galway management team

MICHEÁL DONOGHUE HAS revealed that 2017 All-Ireland winner Aidan Harte will be part of his management team with Galway next season.

Donoghue’s ratification as Galway boss for the second time was confirmed last Monday after a county board meeting.

His long-time managerial colleagues Francis Forde and Noel Larkin are again part of the Galway setup, with Tipperary All-Ireland winning coach Eamonn O’Shea also on board.

And Donoghue has today confirmed that Gort native Harte, who was wing-back for Galway’s Liam MacCarthy Cup triumph seven years ago, will also be involved.

Harte retired from the inter-county game in December 2021, and since has built up an impressive coaching CV.

A teacher in St Joseph’s in Tulla, he helped the school win their first Dr Harty Cup title in the spring of 2022, and he has since been involved at county level with the Clare U20 team and at club level in Clare with Crusheen last season, guiding them to the county senior final.

“Aidan Harte is also coming with us,” Donoghue told Sean Walsh on Galway Bay FM’s ‘Hurling Chat’.

“Absolutely delighted to have Hartey on board, he’s a top guy. Over the last few years, he’s forged his own career in coaching. He’s been with Clare U20s, he’s been with Crusheen, he’s made a huge mark with them.

“As soon as I met him and had a chat, we had him at ‘hello’! He’s so dialled in and we’re absolutely delighted to have him on board. He’s going to be class.”