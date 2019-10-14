This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 14 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former Galway star asked to broker management deal with Forde and Larkin

Noel Lane was tasked by hurling board delegates to meet the pair last night.

By John Fallon Monday 14 Oct 2019, 6:05 AM
23 minutes ago 327 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4849888
Former Galway selectors Franny Forde and Noel Larkin.
Former Galway selectors Franny Forde and Noel Larkin.
Former Galway selectors Franny Forde and Noel Larkin.

OUTGOING SELECTORS FRANNY Forde and Noel Larkin were last night due to be offered the opportunity to take charge of the Galway senior hurlers for next year as the Tribesmen try to bring an end to their managerial crisis.

Former All-Star and Galway manager Noel Lane was tasked by hurling board delegates to meet the pair last night and see if they would reconsider their decision to withdraw as nominees.

Delegates at a meeting of Galway hurling board on Friday night opted not to seek further nominations from clubs and instead ask Forde and Larkin, who have served as selectors with manager Micheál Donoghue for the past four seasons, to take charge.

It is understood that if they accept, then a meeting of  Galway hurling board will be convened, possibly as early as tomorrow night, and Forde and Larkin put before it for acceptance before going to the county board for ratification.

It’s not envisaged that there will be a formal interview process if the pair accept and it is also believed that requests for existing board officers to step aside will not be entertained.

Larkin and Forde withdrew from the race to succeed Donoghue last week, shortly after the only other nominee, former U-21 manager Tony Ward, also stepped down.

If Forde and Larkin opt not to go forward then another meeting of Galway hurling board will have to be called and a decision taken to ask clubs to make further nominations.

However, many officers and delegates are hopeful that Forde and Larkin will take charge following their meeting with former Galway star Lane.

Lane, scorer of the goals which clinched the 1987 and ’88 All-Ireland final wins, has operated as a liaison officer between Donoghue’s management team and board officials over the past year, a job which became more crucial as relationships broke down.

Delegates at Friday night’s meeting felt that Lane was the best equipped to find a compromise which might see Galway fill their senior management role following Donoghue’s surprise resignation in August.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie