This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Friday 8 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Galway's new hurling manager confirmed as All-Ireland winning Na Piarsaigh boss

Shane O’Neill replaces Micheál Donoghue on a two-year term.

By Emma Duffy Friday 8 Nov 2019, 9:16 PM
5 minutes ago 278 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4885170
Shane O'Neill (file pic).
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Shane O'Neill (file pic).
Shane O'Neill (file pic).
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

GALWAY’S LENGTHY SEARCH for their new senior hurling manager has finally come to an end, with Shane O’Neill appointed to the position on a two-year term this evening. 

“Galway GAA are delighted to announce the appointment of Shane O’Neill as Manager of the Galway Senior Hurling team for 2020 & 2021,” the county tweeted.

“The management team is being finalised. On behalf of all associated with Galway GAA, we would like to wish Shane and all involved every success.”

Former Na Piarsaigh manager O’Neill replaces Micheál Donoghue at the helm, after the Tribesmen’s 2017 All-Ireland winning boss departed in August.

O’Neill left Limerick club Na Piarsaigh post in March 2018 after three hugely successful years in charge. In 2016, they were crowned All-Ireland champions, while they were beaten finalists in 2018 after it took a replay to separate themselves and Cuala.

In his time there, he also oversaw two Limerick SHC titles and a pair of Munster crowns. 

As a player, O’Neill was part of the Na Piarsaigh’s first ever Limerick SHC success in 2011, before he stepped into the management post in March 2014.

It’s been a long wait for a successor since O’Donoghue’s shock exit this summer, and Galway now become the last of the top-tier hurling counties to install a senior manager ahead of 2020. 

The Tribesmen failed to progress from the Leinster championship this summer, finishing fourth behind Dublin, Wexford and All-Ireland finalists Kilkenny – who they managed to beat 2-22 to 3-20 in June at Nowlan Park.

Results elsewhere meant they were knocked out despite the outcome.

We thought there might be a post-World Cup comedown, but then Saracens went and Saracened. Andy Dunne joins Sean Farrell and Gavan Casey as the pod segues from the international to club season.


The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie