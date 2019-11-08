Galway's new hurling manager confirmed as All-Ireland winning Na Piarsaigh boss

GALWAY’S LENGTHY SEARCH for their new senior hurling manager has finally come to an end, with Shane O’Neill appointed to the position on a two-year term this evening.

“Galway GAA are delighted to announce the appointment of Shane O’Neill as Manager of the Galway Senior Hurling team for 2020 & 2021,” the county tweeted.

“The management team is being finalised. On behalf of all associated with Galway GAA, we would like to wish Shane and all involved every success.”

Former Na Piarsaigh manager O’Neill replaces Micheál Donoghue at the helm, after the Tribesmen’s 2017 All-Ireland winning boss departed in August.

O’Neill left Limerick club Na Piarsaigh post in March 2018 after three hugely successful years in charge. In 2016, they were crowned All-Ireland champions, while they were beaten finalists in 2018 after it took a replay to separate themselves and Cuala.

In his time there, he also oversaw two Limerick SHC titles and a pair of Munster crowns.

As a player, O’Neill was part of the Na Piarsaigh’s first ever Limerick SHC success in 2011, before he stepped into the management post in March 2014.

@Galway_GAA are delighted to announce the appointment of Shane O’Neill as Manager of the Galway Senior Hurling team for 2020 & 2021. The management team is being finalised.

On behalf of all associated with Galway GAA, we would like to wish Shane and all involved every success. pic.twitter.com/BJjPt5einL — Galway GAA (@Galway_GAA) November 8, 2019

It’s been a long wait for a successor since O’Donoghue’s shock exit this summer, and Galway now become the last of the top-tier hurling counties to install a senior manager ahead of 2020.

The Tribesmen failed to progress from the Leinster championship this summer, finishing fourth behind Dublin, Wexford and All-Ireland finalists Kilkenny – who they managed to beat 2-22 to 3-20 in June at Nowlan Park.

Results elsewhere meant they were knocked out despite the outcome.

We thought there might be a post-World Cup comedown, but then Saracens went and Saracened. Andy Dunne joins Sean Farrell and Gavan Casey as the pod segues from the international to club season.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!