'Conor Cooney is hands down the best club hurler in Galway'

JOE CANNING BELIEVES Conor Cooney has long been the best club hurler in Galway — and his inter-county form will be key to the Tribe’s fortunes this year.

The 2017 All-Ireland winner and Hurler of the Year says Henry Shefflin’s side “need a bit of luck” and should be targetting the 2024 Leinster championship title first and foremost.

Unlocking Cooney’s full inter-county potential will be key to that assault, according to Canning.

The St Thomas’ forward starred as his club won their first All-Ireland title since 2013 in January. He opened his provincial championship tally with 1-10 (3f, 2 ’65) against Antrim at Pearse Stadium on Sunday.

“Conor, for me, is hands down the best club hurler in Galway for the last six, seven, eight years,” Canning says.

“Nobody can touch him in Galway, club-wise. To be honest, he probably didn’t reach that height at inter-county level over the last number of years and he’d probably say the same himself.

“But at club level, nobody can get near him in Galway club hurling. He’s brilliant for St. Thomas’. This year he seems to have come straight in and continued his club form with the county. And Galway need that. Galway need Conor Cooney playing well. In 2017, he was very good for us.

“Conor is faster than he looks and he’s good in the air. He’s a big man, he’s six foot two or three. He’s a confidence player. I think being on the frees is good for him as well. If he can start well on that, it’s always a big plus for him.

“And if he can perform for Galway this year, it would be massive. He scored 1-5 on Sunday and is worth a couple of points every day to you. I’m just hopeful that he continues that form.

“If you add him in to Conor Whelan, Brian Concannon, Cathal Mannion, Joey Cooney, Tom Monaghan, Johnny Glynn, Evan Niland, Deccie McLoughlin… and there’s a few more there you can add in and out the whole time.”

Canning reflects on how “unlucky” Galway were in last year’s Leinster final as Kilkenny scored a last-gasp goal to reign supreme again. He also referenced small margins in the All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Limerick.

“They need a bit of luck. Every team needs a small bit of luck [in games].

Joe Canning and Gearóid Hegarty at the launch of Bord Gáis Energy’s ‘That’s Hurling Energy’ campaign. Sam Barnes / SPORTSFILE Sam Barnes / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

“I think they need to try to win a Leinster championship. That will give you a bit of momentum and confidence but it’s easier said than done. But, for me, that’s your first and foremost. Try to get to a Leinster final and win a Leinster championship.

“If I was playing that’s what I’d be aiming for and whatever happens after that, happens after that. They need a bit of confidence.”

A win over Leinster five in-a-row chasing Kilkenny at Pearse Stadium this weekend could go some way towards that. “I’ve heard that this is a dress rehearsal for the final. It’s not,” Canning warns. “You saw Dublin and Wexford, they always pull out a surprise.”

The Portumna great is currently involved in Galway underage coaching. After two years with the minors, he is now with the Under-20s. It has been enjoyable, but he won’t hide his frustration at competition structures.

“It’s mental, the Munster and Leinster championships for U20 are completely different competitions. Imagine the Munster and Leinster championships in senior being completely different.

“Everybody plays everybody in the Munster Championship, the Leinster championship has groups of three or four. We played Dublin and Offaly, first goes into the semi-final, second and third go into a preliminary quarter-final and play other teams, whereas Munster is the two top teams go into the final.

“It’s mental really. No other sport has it.”