Richie Hogan inspires Kilkenny to late Leinster final comeback over Galway

Colin Fennelly lifts the Bob O’Keeffe Cup with his team as Leinster SHC champions.

Kilkenny 2-20

Galway 0-24

KILKENNY UNDER BRIAN Cody just never know when they’re beaten.

When Jason Flynn extended Galway’s lead to five in the 55th minute, they looked like a side ready to power home. But the introduction of former Hurler of the Year Richie Hogan helped turn the tide back in Kilkenny’s favour as they pulled off a late comeback in stunning fashion.

On a night when Galway’s full-back line dominated under the high ball, the diminutive forward gave the Tribesmen something different to think about.

His goal sparked the Kilknny comeback and seconds later TJ Reid added a second goal to turn this contest on its head. Hogan has battled injury over the past few years but he looked back to his very best here and performed heroics after he was sent on.

His goal was a thing of beauty, using four touches to take the ball past Eanna Murphy, flick it into the air, control it and smash into the net. He almost added a second green flag minutes but had to be content with 1-2 as Kilkenny stole it at the death.

Richie Hogan shows his incredible skill with this super GOAL for @KilkennyCLG pic.twitter.com/563lTLY3pa — The GAA (@officialgaa) November 14, 2020

Galway retook the lead after two each from Joe Canning and David Burke, but it was the Cats who finished stronger. For long spells the game descended into a battle between freetakers Reid (1-10) and Canning (0-15),

Shane O’Neill left Croke Park tonight wondering just how he failed to up his first piece of silverware as Galway manager. For the first three-quarters to the game they looked the superior side with the crossfield ball into Conor Whelan causing havoc.

Richie Hogan scores his goal. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Galway were punished for 11 wides, compared to four from Kilkenny. Despite scoring 15 points, the two-point defeat meant Joe Canning was left to rue a stoppage-time free that struck the post and an earlier 20m free that was saved on the line.

Cody avoided losing a third successive Leinster final for the first time in his career with a comeback that typified the Kilkenny spirit.

He made four change from the Dublin clash, introducing Tommy Walsh, Conor Browne, Richie Leahy and Conor Fogarty. Walsh was assigned on Brian Concannon and largely kept the in-form sharpshooter under wraps.

Galway are physically an impressive unit and their defenders were well able to deal with Kilkenny’s aerial bombardment towards Walter Walsh, Colin Fennelly and TJ Reid. Walsh and Fennelly found themselves replaced by the 51st minute with the latter unusually quiet.

From the outset Galway withdrew Canning to midfield and used Padraig Mannion as an auxiliary centre-back, with Joseph Cooney instructed to follow TJ Reid all over the field – just like he did with Lee Chin in the semi-final.

Galway had the better spread of scorers in the first-half. Conor Whelan buzzed about, causing problems whenever the ball went near him. His stripped Conor Delaney and shot over the bar for his first score, catching a stray handpass and doing likewise for his second.

Kilkenny's Padraig Walsh and Sean Loftus of Galway. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Kilkenny relied largely on frees from Reid, who converted all eight of his attempts in the opening period. The direct ball into the full-forward didn’t quite stick and this was summed up by Daithi Burke’s majestic catch over Reid near the end of the half.

Canning played a glorious sideline into Joseph Cooney’s path for one of the scores of the game and Galway might have added a goal 10 minutes before the break. Niall Burke fetched above Huw Lawlor but the Kilkenny full-back held onto his hurley as Burke attempted to race through on goal.

It was the sort of cynical play by Lawlor that will lead to further discussion around the introduction of a black card into hurling.

Canning popped over the free and added a lovely effort from the sideline, his second from play, to leave the Tribesmen leading 0-13 to 0-12 at the interval.

Canning hit Galway’s opening five scores after the break, while substitute Jason Flynn went close to adding a goal after he burned Lawlor for pace down the flank.

Trailing by four, Kilkenny went desperately close to hitting the net before the water break when Richie Hogan – introduced moments earlier – split open the Galway defence with a handpass but Martin Keoghan’s strike sailed just wide.

Flynn extended the lead to five and then the most extraordinary 60 seconds of play unfolded. Richie Hogan’s quick reactions saw the Dansefort ace hit the net and as soon as Galway could draw their breath, Reid sped past Daithi Burke and rifled into the top corner.

That sent Kilkenny in front, but two from Canning and a brace from replacement David Burke left Galway two ahead. Yet again, Kilkenny fought back. They scored the final four points of the game, including two from Hogan, to steal the cup at the death.

Galway face a quick turnaround next weekend while the Cats advance to the last four of the All-Ireland series.

Watch the Full-Time Highlights of Galway v Kilkenny in the Leinster Senior Hurling Final here on GAANOW!

Full-Time Score:

Kilkenny: 2-20

Galway: 0-24 pic.twitter.com/Bi9RwDgzJ0 — The GAA (@officialgaa) November 14, 2020

Scorers for Kilkenny: TJ Reid 1-10 (0-9f), Richie Hogan 1-2, Martin Keoghan and Conor Browne 0-2 each, Liam Blanchfield, Eoin Cody, Padraig Walsh and Eoin Cody 0-1 each.

Scorers for Galway: Joe Canning 0-15 (0-11f, 0-1 sideline, 0-1 65), David Burke, Conor Whelan and Johnny Coen 0-2 each, Cathal Mannion, Joseph Cooney and Jason Flynn 0-1 each.

Kilkenny

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Conor Delaney (Erin’s Own)

3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels)

4. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)

6. Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan)

5. Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro)

9. Conor Browne (James Stephens)

8. Richie Leahy (Rower Inistioge)

7. Conor Fogarty (Erin’s Own)

11. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan)

13. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

10. John Donnelly (Thomastown)

12. Walter Walsh (Tullogher Rosbercon)

15. Colin Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

14. Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

Subs:

18. Joey Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks) for Buckley (blood sub, 42 – 46)

23. Richie Hogan (Danesfort) for Walter Walsh (44)

25. Liam Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge) for Fennelly (51)

22. Richie Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks) for Fogarty (55)

26. Niall Brassil (James Stephens) for Cody (60)

21. Alan Murphy (Glenmare) for Leahy (61)

Galway

1. Eanna Murphy (Tommy Larkins)

2. Sean Loftus (Turloughmore)

3. Daithi Burke (Turloughmore)

4. Shane Cooney (St Thomas’)

5. Fintan Burke (St Thomas’)

7. Joseph Cooney (Sarsfields)

6. Gearoid McInerney (Oranmore Maree)

8. Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh) — captain

9. Johnny Coen (Loughrea)

12. Joe Canning (Portumna)

10. Conor Cooney (St Thomas’)

11. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh)

14. Niall Burke (Oranmore Maree)

13. Conor Whelan (Kinvara)

15. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly)

Subs

17. Aidan Harte (Gort)for Loftus (ht)

24. Jason Flynn (Tommy Larkins) for Niall Burke (40)

23. David Burke (St. Thomas’) for Conor Cooney (59)

20. Adrian Tuohey (Beagh) for Coen (69)

21. Sean Linnane (Turloughmore) for Shane Cooney (71)

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Tipperary)

